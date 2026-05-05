Brian Nutt of TruTrade Explains Automated Trading Without Charts

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brian Nutt, co-founder of TruTrade, is sharing his perspective on the growing shift toward automated trading systems that remove the need for traditional chart analysis.

For many traders, charts, indicators, and constant monitoring have long been considered essential tools for market participation. However, Nutt believes this approach often introduces complexity and inconsistency, particularly for individuals who rely on real time decision making.

"Charts have been a central part of trading for decades, but they also create a constant need to interpret and react," said Brian Nutt. "That process can lead to inconsistency, especially when decisions are made in the moment."

At TruTrade, the platform is built around a chartless approach to trading. Rather than requiring users to analyze price action visually, the system allows users to operate within a structured framework where execution occurs automatically, without the need for continuous oversight.

According to Brian Nutt, this approach shifts the role of the user from active decision maker to system operator. Instead of reacting to every movement in the market, users engage with predefined structures that guide execution in a more consistent manner.

"The goal is not to remove involvement, but to change how people interact with the markets," Nutt explained. "When execution is structured, you reduce variability and create a more repeatable process."

Brian Nutt also highlighted the importance of scalability. Traditional trading methods often limit how many strategies a person can manage effectively. By contrast, structured automation allows multiple systems to operate simultaneously within a single environment, helping users take a more organized approach to market participation.

As interest in automated trading continues to grow, Nutt expects more individuals to explore alternatives to chart-based trading. He believes that simplifying execution and reducing reliance on real time interpretation will play a key role in making trading more accessible.

Looking ahead, Brian Nutt sees chartless trading as part of a broader shift toward systems that prioritize consistency, accessibility, and ease of use. As technology evolves, platforms that remove unnecessary complexity may continue to gain traction among users seeking a more structured approach.

For more information, visit https://trutrade.io

About TruTrade:

TruTrade is a technology-driven trading platform focused on automated execution, multi-asset trading, and institutional-grade risk management. Through its platform and private client solutions, TruTrade provides traders with scalable infrastructure designed to meet professional trading standards.

SOURCE TruTrade