BRIC Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Device Market, Users, SMBG Components & Forecast, 2024

Since 2010, Blood Glucose Device (SMBG) users in the BRIC countries have grown 33 percent in 2017 due to growing diabetic population mainly China, India, Russia and Brazil governments are increasing awareness about diabetes preventive methods, government's diabetes initiatives and increasing per capita healthcare expenditure in BRIC countries. SMBG device is mainly combinations of three components; Glucose Meter, Test Strips, and Lancets.

As the name suggests SMBG stands for Self Monitoring of Blood Glucose device, used for self sugar level monitoring for diabetic patients at home. It helps diabetic patients to make a diet plan, reduce anxiety and inform doctor as well as patients that how good their medication is working. Type 1 diabetic patients require daily monitoring of their blood glucose level. The frequency of blood glucose monitoring is varying from diabetes type. Type 1 diabetic patients need multiple time monitoring in a single day.

'BRIC Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Device Market, Users, SMBG Components (Test Strips, Lancet, Meter) & Forecast' studies the BRIC Countries Blood Glucose Device Segments Market: Blood Glucose Test Strips Market, Blood Glucose Lancet Market, and Blood Glucose Meter Market. Annual forecast are provided for the period of 2018 through 2024. A Seven-year historic analysis is also provided for these markets. This market research report provides a complete analysis of all 4 countries Brazil, Russia, India & China Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Market.



By Diabetes - Population Segmentation:



All the BRIC countries (Brazil, Russia, India, and China) have covered the details of Total Diabetic Population, Type 1 Diabetic Population and Type 2 Diabetic Population. A Seven-year historic analysis and the annual forecast is also included in this study.



By SMBG - Segmentation:



This report provides the details of BRIC country specific SMBG Users and Market, Test Strips Market, Lancet Market and Glucose Meter Market.



By Test Strips - Country Segmentation:



The report has also been further segmented on the test strips basis that includes blood glucose test strips historical and forecasted market size in Brazil, Russia, India, and China. Russia and China represents a significant market.



By Lancet - Country Segmentation:



Lancet is playing the significant role in the BRIC SMBG market. Under this segment blood glucose lancet market is defined for the following countries: Brazil, India, China and Russia



By Blood Glucose Meter - Country Segmentation:



This report studies the Blood glucose meter market size in various BRIC countries such as Brazil, India, China and Russia. It is 2nd most important segment in the BRIC SMBG market.



SMBG Segments covers in this study:

All the 4 countries in the report have been studied from 7 viewpoints

BRIC Countries Diabetes Population

BRIC Countries Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes

BRIC Countries Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Users

BRIC Countries Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices (SMBG) Market

BRIC Countries Blood Glucose Test Strips Market

BRIC Countries Blood Glucose Lancet Market

BRIC Countries Blood Glucose Meter Market

Countries covered in this study:

Brazil

India

China

Russia

This Report is useful for those who want to know:

BRIC as well as country specific SMBG device market, SMBG device segments (Blood Glucose Meter, Test Strips and Lancet) market

Countries Diabetes Scenario (Total Number of Diabetic Mellitus Population, Type 1 & Type 2 Diabetic Population)

Countries Reimbursement Policy on Diabetic Care and SMBG Devices

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. BRIC Blood Glucose (SMBG) Users and Forecast

2.1 Number of Users & Forecast

2.2 Users Share and Forecast



3. BRIC Blood Glucose Device (SMBG) Market (2010 - 2024)

3.1 Blood Glucose Device Market & Forecast

3.2 Test Strips Market and Forecast

3.3 Lancet Market and Forecast

3.4 Blood Glucose Meter Market and Forecast



4. Market Share - BRIC Blood Glucose Devices (SMBG) (2010 - 2024)

4.1 Blood Glucose Device Market Share & Forecast

4.2 Test Strips Market Share and Forecast

4.3 Lancet Market Share and Forecast

4.4 Meter Market Share and Forecast



5. Brazil

5.1 Brazil Diabetes Population (2010 - 2024)

5.2 Blood Glucose Devices (SMBG) Users and Forecast

5.3 Blood Glucose Devices (SMBG) Market and Forecast

5.3.1 Test Strips Market and Forecast

5.3.2 Lancet Market and Forecast

5.3.3 Meter Market and Forecast

5.4 Reimbursement of Blood Glucose Devices in Brazil



6. Russia

6.1 Russia Diabetes Population (2010 - 2024)

6.1.1 Type 1 Diabetes Population and Forecast

6.1.2 Type 2 Diabetes Population and Forecast

6.2 Blood Glucose Devices (SMBG) Users and Forecast

6.3 Blood Glucose (SMBG) Market (2010 - 2024)

6.3.1 Test Strips Market and Forecast

6.3.2 Lancet Market and Forecast

6.3.3 Meter Market and Forecast

6.4 Reimbursement of Blood Glucose Devices in Russia



7. India

7.1 India Diabetes Population (2010 - 2024)

7.1.1 Type 1 Diabetes Population and Forecast

7.1.2 Type 2 Diabetes Population and Forecast

7.2 Blood Glucose Devices (SMBG) Users and Forecast

7.3 Blood Glucose Devices (SMBG) Market (2010 - 2024)

7.3.1 Test Strips Market and Forecast

7.3.2 Market and Forecast

7.3.3 Meter Market and Forecast



8. China

8.1 China Diabetes Population (2010 - 2024)

8.1.1 Type 1 Diabetes Population and Forecast

8.1.2 Type 2 Diabetes Population and Forecast

8.2 Blood Glucose Devices (SMBG) Users (2010 - 2024)

8.3 Blood Glucose Devices (SMBG) Market and Forecast

8.3.1 Test Strips Market and Forecast

8.3.2 Lancet Market and Forecast

8.3.3 Meter Market and Forecast



9. Growth Factors for Blood Glucose Devices



10. Challenges of Blood Glucose Devices Market



