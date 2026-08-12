Bridge to Life Raises $110 Million to Make Hypothermic Oxygenated Perfusion the Standard of Care in Liver Transplantation and Beyond

Financing will further accelerate the already successful early commercial rollout of VitaSmart™ HOPE System

Company also advancing an active organ viability assessment tool designed to raise industry standards with a validated biomarker that gives transplant centers the data to save more organs and lives

Funds fuel Bridge to Life's multi-organ product pipeline and reinforce its market leadership

DULUTH, Ga., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge to Life™ Ltd., a market leader in organ preservation solutions and perfusion technologies, today announced the successful completion of a $110 million Series C and debt financing. The equity financing was led by new investor Soleus Capital, along with Lauxera Capital Partners and participation by Bridge to Life directors, officers, and employees; the debt financing was provided by Soleus Capital Credit Opportunities Fund. Proceeds will fuel the VitaSmart™ launch by expanding the field team and providing the working capital to reach every U.S. transplant center. The remaining funds will advance Bridge to Life's new product pipeline, including a proprietary viability assessment tool, broadening its organ preservation portfolio, and scaling global operations. Proceeds were also used to refinance the Company's credit facility with Perceptive Credit Funds, thereby significantly reducing the Company's outstanding leverage and lowering its interest rate, as Bridge to Life has evolved from early development stage to a fully commercial organization.

Following its U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) De Novo clearance in January 2026, the VitaSmart™ Hypothermic Oxygenated Perfusion (HOPE) System is the first and only hypothermic oxygenated perfusion system authorized by the FDA for use in liver transplantation.

"Bridge to Life is committed to improving transplant medicine through science-based solutions that bring more organs to more patients," said Don Webber, CEO and President of Bridge to Life™ Ltd. "This financing marks an important milestone for Bridge to Life and reflects the confidence our investors have in our technology, team, and long-term growth strategy. The VitaSmart launch has outpaced our expectations, as leading academic centers are adopting it rapidly. This financing enables us to meet that demand while advancing a pipeline that expands beyond liver transplantation to other solid organ transplants." Webber further commented, "The Company would like to extend its appreciation for the financial support provided by Perceptive Credit Funds, through funding the Company's VitaSmart clinical development, FDA clearance and initial commercial launch."

"We led this financing because Bridge to Life pairs an established preservation franchise with a newly FDA-cleared perfusion platform that is already rapidly being adopted in the field, and with a credible pipeline behind it — this is a combination we believe is unmatched in the transplant category," said Ben Lund, Partner, Soleus Capital. "We are excited to partner with Lauxera with whom we share a deep understanding of this market and conviction in Bridge to Life's future potential."

"We have substantial experience investing in organ transplantation devices and we have seen firsthand how difficult it is to carry a preservation technology from clinical promise through to routine practice," said Samuel Levy, Co-Founding Partner, Lauxera Capital Partners. "Bridge to Life has done exactly that with a technology combining long-duration perfusions, class-leading ease of use, an accessible price point and outstanding clinical outcomes. These characteristics will accelerate machine perfusion adoption saving lives and reducing costs for the healthcare system."

Creating a New Standard of Care in Perfusion

Proceeds from this financing will primarily be used to scale the company's commercial and clinical field organizations, providing the infrastructure required to deliver VitaSmart™ to every U.S. transplant center seeking to modernize its organ preservation capabilities. In just six months, VitaSmart™ has rapidly become part of routine clinical practice as evidenced by:

Master service agreements with a rapidly growing number of leading academic transplant centers, organ procurement organizations, and several of the nation's highest-volume liver transplant programs, including first-time adopters of cold perfusion

Strong customer loyalty demonstrated through a remarkable cadence of repeat orders

A robust pipeline of additional U.S. transplant centers in the process of adopting VitaSmart™

With more than 100,000 U.S. patients currently awaiting life-saving transplants, there is a critical need to maximize the use of every available donor organ. The VitaSmart™ System directly addresses this acute shortage by expanding the pool of viable organs, helping to reduce waitlist times and save more lives.

Meeting the Unmet Need for Assessing Organ Viability

Bridge to Life is advancing a first-in-class, science-based viability assessment tool designed to set a new industry standard in transplant medicine. It aims to address one of transplantation's most persistent challenges: currently, donated organs are accepted or declined based on a combination of visual assessment, donor characteristics, clinical judgment, and, during normothermic perfusion, surrogate measures such as lactate clearance and bile production. Bridge to Life seeks to augment these traditional measures with a more definitive, science-based evaluation of organ viability. Objective decision support at the point of evaluation can give surgeons the confidence to accept marginal and extended-criteria grafts, reduce preventable organ non-use, and standardize acceptance practice across centers.

The viability assessment tool is currently in development and under investigation, and it is not cleared for commercial sale at this time.

Expanding Product Portfolio Beyond Liver

The remaining capital will fund Bridge to Life's broader innovation pipeline, expanding its organ preservation and perfusion portfolio beyond liver transplantation into additional organ applications over the next three years. In addition, the company is actively developing next-generation closed systems to streamline transport, thereby supporting the expansion of Bridge to Life's global commercial footprint.

Advisors

UBS Investment Bank acted as exclusive financial advisor and placement agent to Bridge to Life in connection with the transaction. Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP acted as legal counsel for Bridge to Life in connection with the transaction.

About Bridge to Life™ Ltd.

Bridge to Life™ Ltd. is a global leader in organ preservation and perfusion technology. Driven by a commitment to science-based innovation, the company empowers transplant teams with advanced tools that expand the donor pool, streamline clinical workflows, and improve patient outcomes worldwide. VitaSmart™ joins a preservation franchise anchored by Belzer UW®, widely regarded as the global gold standard in cold static preservation and the most extensively used cold flush solution in abdominal organ transplantation. Together, the portfolio gives Bridge to Life a differentiated position spanning both established preservation and next-generation machine perfusion.

About Soleus Capital

Soleus Capital is an investment firm based in Greenwich, CT focused on the innovative areas of life sciences, including biopharmaceuticals, medical technologies, life sciences tools and diagnostics. With approximately $3.5 billion in total assets under management as of June 30, 2026, Soleus Capital invests across the healthcare lifecycle from developmental-stage through commercial, and partners with life science companies across the capital structure with hedge fund, private equity and structured credit vehicles.

About Lauxera Capital Partners

Founded in 2020, Lauxera Capital Partners is an independent investment firm exclusively dedicated to Healthtech. Based in Paris and San Francisco, the firm is led by entrepreneurial company builders and seasoned investors. Lauxera manages more than $1 billion in assets and supports 14 portfolio companies as a hands-on operational and financial partner. Since its founding, Lauxera has championed investing for impact in pursuit of a more sustainable and effective healthcare system, tracking the positive impact of its portfolio companies on patients, providers and healthcare systems.

Product Development and Forward-Looking Statements

Pipeline programs described in this release are in development, are investigational, and are not cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any other regulatory authority. Nothing herein should be construed as a claim of safety or effectiveness for any use that has not received clearance or approval. Commercial and clinical figures cited in this release are preliminary and unaudited as of July 24, 2026.

SOURCE Bridge to Life, Ltd.