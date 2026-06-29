Bridgepoint Investment Banking Welcomes Ken Wasik as Managing Director, Deepening Consumer Practice and New York Presence

25-Year Consumer Sector Veteran Joins Bridgepoint to Accelerate Growth Across Branded Consumer Goods, Food, Retail, and E-Commerce

NEW YORK, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgepoint Investment Banking today welcomed Ken Wasik as Managing Director, Consumer. Wasik brings more than 25 years of middle market investment banking experience exclusively dedicated to the consumer sector, with a career spanning roles at UBS, Houlihan Lokey, Jefferies, and Stephens Investment Bank before most recently serving as Co-Head of Investment Banking and Head of Consumer Investment Banking at Capstone Partners. He joins an already active Consumer practice, further deepening the firm's senior dealmaking capabilities in New York and its ability to serve consumer clients across the country.

Over the course of his career, Wasik has executed transactions for consumer product brands representing well over $10 billion in deal value, advising family-owned businesses, founder-led companies, and private equity-backed platforms across branded consumer goods, food and beverage, household products, leisure, retail, and e-commerce. He has a distinguished track record of building consumer practices from the ground up, including at Houlihan Lokey and Capstone, and is widely recognized as one of the foremost consumer M&A advisors in the middle market.

Wasik's transaction experience spans every major consumer category, with representative M&A engagements including the sale of beauty brands Philosophy, SkinCeuticals, and Physician Formula; apparel and lifestyle brands Kate Spade, Mashburn, and London Fog; outdoor companies Bennington Marine, the largest independent boat manufacturer in the U.S., and Bad Boy Mowers, the fastest growing specialty lawn mower company; consumer services companies Mahaffey Tent & Event, the nation's largest tent rental company, and Pink Jeep Tours; e-commerce platforms Netrada, an international logistics company for brands, Build.com, and Purchasing Power; and premium household brand Viking Range. He has also advised on public offerings for Party City, Yoga Works, PepsiPR, Michaels Companies, ClubCorp, and Intrawest Resorts, among dozens of additional completed transactions across every consumer sub-sector.

"Ken is one of the most accomplished consumer investment bankers in the middle market, and we have been intentional about building out this practice with senior talent who have genuinely differentiated track records," said Matt Plooster, Founder & CEO of Bridgepoint Investment Banking. "His ability to source and close complex transactions, paired with his deep network of consumer company owners and sponsors, makes him exactly the kind of senior banker our clients deserve. His career has been defined by serving private company owners, founders, family businesses, and entrepreneur-led platforms, which aligns directly with the client base Bridgepoint was built to serve. We are thrilled to welcome Ken to the team."

Wasik will be based in Bridgepoint's New York office, where he will expand the firm's consumer origination and client coverage alongside an already established consumer team. His addition reflects Bridgepoint's continued investment in building one of the premier Consumer practices in the middle market, and its commitment to giving consumer business owners access to elite, unconflicted advisory.

"Bridgepoint's culture, client focus, and growing national platform make it a compelling place to build the next chapter of my career," said Ken Wasik. "The firm has built real credibility in the middle market, and I see a significant opportunity to deepen the Consumer practice, bringing my relationships and transaction experience to a platform that is genuinely entrepreneurial, values-focused, and client-centric. I'm excited to get to work."

About Bridgepoint Investment Banking

Bridgepoint Investment Banking is a market-leading boutique investment bank delivering M&A advisory and capital raising solutions to business owners and senior executives of leading companies across the United States and internationally. The firm serves clients across the Industrials, Transportation, Consumer & Retail, Healthcare, Business & IT Services, and Technology sectors. Bridgepoint principals collectively bring more than 359 years of investment banking experience and have successfully completed more than 411 transactions representing over $358 billion of capital. For more information, visit www.bridgepointib.com .

Contact: Dee Collins, 402.819.0318, [email protected]

SOURCE Bridgepoint Investment Banking