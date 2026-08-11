BridgePoint Technologies Named No. 3,623 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, the Most Prestigious Ranking of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Company Recognized for 75% Three-Year Revenue Growth, Earning a Place Among the Nation's Most Successful Independent Businesses

LOMBARD, Ill., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BridgePoint Technologies today announced it has been ranked No. 3,623 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is an incredible honor and a testament to the dedication of our entire team. Every day, we have the privilege of helping organizations solve complex technology challenges, strengthen cybersecurity, and position themselves for future growth. This recognition reflects not only our company's success, but also the trust our clients place in us and the hard work of every BridgePoint employee. We are grateful for this milestone and excited about the opportunities ahead." – Michael Millhouse, President.

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine. Tickets are on sale now.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About BridgePoint Technologies

BridgePoint Technologies is a managed IT services and cybersecurity provider helping businesses simplify technology, strengthen security, and keep their operations running smoothly. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Lombard, Illinois, BridgePoint provides managed and co-managed IT services, cybersecurity, cloud solutions, strategic IT consulting, and responsive technical support to organizations throughout Chicagoland and across the country.

With particular expertise serving law firms, senior care organizations, nonprofits, and other growing businesses, BridgePoint combines proactive technology management with a personalized approach to help clients reduce risk, improve productivity, and make smarter technology decisions.

BridgePoint Technologies was named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, ranking No. 3,623 nationwide.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE BridgePoint Technologies, LLC