Bridging the Great Refining Disconnect: Meridian Energy Group Joins "All Access hosted by Andy Garcia" to Detail the Modern Facilities Keeping Domestic Energy at Home

An upcoming educational broadcasting segment unpacks the growing logistical friction in American fuel manufacturing and the modern engineering required to resolve it.

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian Energy Group is preparing to collaborate on an upcoming educational segment for Public Television, which is set to film on July 9, 2026. This informative program explores the intricate operational complexities of modern energy production and the specialized infrastructure necessary to process domestic light sweet shale crude oil cleanly and effectively, significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions and increasing margins. While domestic oil extraction has increased substantially over the past several decades, the existing domestic processing infrastructure faces significant technological limitations. This creates systemic dislocations that frequently necessitate the massive export of raw materials rather than regional refining.

Meridian Energy Group

The upcoming broadcast addresses how the grassroots Davis Refinery project in North Dakota utilizes advanced digital twin technology to optimize changing plant conditions and predict operational reliability in real time. By focusing heavily on comprehensive data diversity models instead of restrictive legacy hardware and technology, this facility functions as an educational prototype for future energy infrastructure developments across other domestic shale basins. The segment explains the precise mechanical and chemical processing of raw crude into essential transport fuels while demonstrating how clean design concepts satisfy stringent environmental frameworks.

Paul Coppola, President and Chief Investment Officer of Meridian, said, "the technical and economic problems facing the aging domestic refining industry today are substantial and represent a significant threat to the prosperity and security of the United States. Meridian is proud to have been chosen by All Access to explore these issues and the solutions that Meridian is bringing into commercial operation." Mark Fonda, Meridian's Chief Technology Officer, added: "By building an advanced technology greenfield refinery, Meridian is able to transcend legacy technology and bring the cleanest, most efficient and safest processes and practices into the industry."

The domestic refining landscape faces substantial operational hurdles as consumer demand for transportation fuels remains high alongside increasingly rigorous environmental regulations. Most active processing facilities in the country were established well over a century ago – the last new refinery was built in the 1970s! These aging plants utilize legacy infrastructure that would require capital intensive modification to achieve modern compliance and efficiency. Furthermore, these older installations are frequently located far from domestic shale extraction sites. This geographic separation adds substantial logistical costs and transport emissions to the supply chain, highlighting the clear operational necessity for strategically positioned, modern facilities built directly at the source of high-quality crude production.

Most existing U.S. refineries monitor and gather available operating data to spot trends and make adjustments to meet environmental, safety and production targets. Having been built before advanced analytics were available, they lack the proper instrumentation to support a robust plant analytical system. The cost of digital transformation for an older plant is often prohibitive except for occasional upgrades. A modern, grassroots plant can leap directly into digital twin frameworks which simulate physical processes in real time, allowing operators to analyze changing environmental variables to maintain superior performance metrics. This methodology ensures that automation enhances compliance and efficiency while maintaining total accountability, offering a transparent pathway forward for complex industrial operations.

About "All Access hosted by Andy Garcia": "All Access hosted by Andy Garcia" is an educational Public Television series that explores the innovations, trends, and breakthroughs shaping the modern world. Through high-quality production and insightful storytelling, the program highlights advancements across business, technology, and environmental science, presenting complex topics in an accessible format for a broad audience. For more information, please visit allaccessptv.com.

About Meridian Energy Group: Meridian Energy Group is an energy development firm dedicated to designing and building modern, efficient, and environmentally compliant crude oil refining facilities. The company focuses on utilizing advanced digital technologies and clean design practices to process domestic shale resources close to the source, reducing logistics costs and minimizing environmental footprints. To learn more about current projects and corporate initiatives, visit meridianenergygroupinc.com.

SOURCE All Access