Brilli Launches New Bright Clean 24" Led Vanity Bar Exclusively with Home Depot and Discovers New Efficacy Against Covid-19

BOSTON, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discover a brighter way to live. Brilli, the first company to focus on improving health, wellness, cleanliness, mood, energy and sleep through light, announced today the latest addition to their innovative Bright Clean collection, the Bright Clean 24" LED Vanity Bar, available exclusively with Home Depot. Newly released third-party testing data confirms the Bright Clean 24" LED Vanity Bar, and all other Bright Clean products in the collection, can inactivate and kill* 98% of SARS-CoV-2 (cause of COVID-19) and 85% of Influenza A.

Brilli Brilli

A finalist in the 2021 LEDs Magazine Sapphire Lighting Awards, the Bright Clean 24" LED Vanity Bar pairs a sleek, elevated design with high-quality patented antimicrobial LED technology for a fixture that marries the very best in form and function. Powered by Vyv ™, the market leader in 100% UV-Free germicidal light technology, the fixture has two energy-efficient lighting modes: Standard Mode for classic white light, and Antimicrobial Mode to clean with violet UV-free light. Both are easily activated by simply using a standard wall switch without any special app or software and meets international standards for continuous and unlimited use. This damp-rated vanity bar is scientifically tested to keep homes clean helping prevent the growth of microbes in hard-to-reach nooks and crannies of sinks and faucets and helping to reduce bacteria that causes unpleasant odors, making it perfect for hanging over bathroom mirrors and countertops.

"Our Bright Clean 24" LED Vanity Bar is just another way Brilli is bringing wellness to daily living through stylish, accessible and functional lighting solutions," said Scott Almquist, CEO of Brilli. "Consumers can now add this product to their bathrooms to ensure that their fixture is not only delivering best-in-class lighting that is UV-free and unharmful to human DNA and other household surfaces, but that is working double time to keep their space cleaner using a chemical-free method to fight common germs during these trying times."

Vyv's latest study conducted by Michrochem and Element validates the efficacy of its lighting technology for inactivating and killing enveloped viruses, the class of viruses that can cause COVID-19 and Influenza A (and other illnesses).along with 90%+ of common germs. In addition to the extensive efficacy testing Vyv and other independent organizations have performed to date on visible light's impact on microbes like bacteria, mold, mildew, and fungi, Vyv has now received confirmation of its technology's efficacy against both classes of viruses. Although other studies have confirmed this to be true previously, this most recent study was performed with the utmost rigor to ensure the greatest confidence in results being shared publicly.

"Brilli's new bathroom vanity light is a perfect application of Vyv's UV-free antimicrobial LED technology," stated Colleen Costello, co-founder and CEO, Vyv, Inc. "Shining Vyv's light directly onto bathroom counters, sinks, and faucets is a continuous cleaning helping hand for places sometimes missed by regular cleaning and wiping. And everyone on the counter – toothbrushes, combs, hairbrushes and more – get that added benefit of a new kind of clean."

Brilli Bright Clean 24" LED Vanity Bar retails for $129 and is available now online at HomeDepot.com and in select stores starting December 1st. For more information on Brilli and the new Bright Clean products, visit www.bebrilli.com .

*Testing on a non-enveloped virus (MS2 bacteriophage) showed a 97.12% reduction in controlled laboratory testing in 8 hours on hard surfaces. Testing on SARS-CoV-2 (enveloped virus) showed a 98.45% reduction in controlled laboratory testing in 4 hours on hard surfaces. Testing on Influenza A (enveloped virus) showed an 84.51% reduction in controlled laboratory testing in 8 hours on hard surfaces. Testing on MRSA and E. coli showed 90%+ reduction in controlled laboratory testing in 24 hours on hard surfaces. Results may vary depending on the amount of light that is reaching the surfaces in the space where the product is installed and the length of time of exposure. Use of Vyv antimicrobial light is not intended to replace manual cleaning and disinfection practices.

About Brilli

Brilli is the first company to focus on improving health, wellness, mood, energy and sleep through light, something we are all surrounded with every day of our lives. Offering the broadest product range of health-and-wellness benefits in the North American lighting market, Brilli's human-centric lighting aligns to circadian rhythms, a category of lighting with heightened interest by consumers and the medical community for its properties to create cleaner environments while supporting nighttime sleep and daytime productivity. Brilli lights are thoughtfully designed to help you live life to the fullest – morning, noon and night. For more information, visit www.bebrilli.com .

About VYV

Vyv, a health-tech company, is the creator of a new kind of continuous cleaning protection using visible light. Vyv offers its proprietary 100% UV-free antimicrobial LED technology to create environments inhospitable to the growth of viruses, bacteria, fungi, yeast, mold, and mildew. Unlike UV-C light, Vyv meets international standards for continual and unlimited use around people and pets. As antimicrobial overhead lighting, Vyv can be found in homes, factories, offices, healthcare facilities, and cruise ships to combat microbial challenges. Vyv technology is also embedded within many other commercial and consumer products and applications. For more information, visit www.vyv.tech/ .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Taylor Engert | Carissa Izquierdo

[email protected]

914-582-7203

www.startrco.com

SOURCE Brilli

Related Links

http://www.bebrilli.com

