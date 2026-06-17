Brilliance Without Boundaries: Epson Unveils New 30,000-Lumen4K Projector Built for World Class Immersive Environments

New EB-XQ2030B Delivers Exceptional Image Quality, Expanded Connectivity and Enhanced Throw-Ratio Coverage with All-New Lens Lineup

LAS VEGAS, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- (InfoComm, Epson booth #N7245) – There is a surge of large-display installations across multiple markets – from bright, expansive auditoriums and gymnasiums in higher education to large-scale immersive environments across themed entertainment, live events and landmark installations. Designed to deliver the image performance artists and creative teams need to bring ambitious visions to life, especially in productions where color, contrast and detail are critical to the experience, Epson today announced the new EB-XQ2030B 30,000-lumen,1 4K Laser 3LCD projector. The EB-XQ2030B pairs stunning 3-chip 3LCD color, impressive black levels and vivid 4K detail at up to 30,000 lumens1 of brightness, enabling large-scale visuals with the depth and clarity demanded by world-class immersive environments.

Epson unveils the EB-XQ2030B 30,000-lumen 4K projector with exceptional image quality for large-scale displays Post this Epson’s EB-XQ2030B pairs stunning 3-chip 3LCD color, impressive black levels and vivid 4K detail at up to 30,000 lumens of brightness, enabling large-scale visuals with the depth and clarity demanded by world-class immersive environments.

"Projection technology continues to evolve at a remarkable pace, and our commitment to leading that evolution has never been stronger," says Chris Teguh, product manager, Epson America. "Our continued investment in projection technology has enabled this incredible engineering achievement. The EB-XQ2030B pushes the boundaries of what's possible in large-venue projection, delivering unprecedented brightness, and impeccable image quality in a smaller, lighter footprint. This combination empowers artists and creators to bring their work to life in places that were previously unfeasible."

Brilliant Visuals without the Bulk

At its core, the EB-XQ2030B's 3-chip 3LCD technology produces rich, full-color output, while high native contrast delivers the deep black levels essential for immersive, large-scale experiences. Its 4K Crystal Motion technology2 produces intricate detail with exceptional clarity, enabling immersive and interactive experiences across complex surfaces and demanding environments.

The EB-XQ2030B sets a new benchmark for versatility and performance in its class as the world's smallest and lightest 30,000-lumen projector,3 bringing flagship-level projection into spaces where conventional 30,000-lumen-class systems can be difficult to place, support or conceal. Enabled by Epson's proprietary Advanced Cooling Engine, its dramatically reduced size and weight, along with optimized airflow for quiet, efficient operation, give system designers greater flexibility to integrate high-brightness projection into a wide range of venues without compromising architecture, sightlines or visual impact. To further enhance flexibility for complex installations and creative applications, Epson is also introducing its new H-Series lenses with an expansive throw ratio coverage (0.35–11:1).

Designed with every stage of transportation and installation in mind, the projector's precision-engineered chassis balances power with a compact, deployment-friendly form factor. Plus, its hermetically sealed optical engine and filterless design with IP6X-rated dust resistance reduces maintenance and service disruptions in hard-to-access environments, so integrators can count on consistent visuals from installation through long-term operation.

Built to withstand the rigors of permanent deployment and evolving AV ecosystems, a newly integrated Intel SDM slot offers expandable connectivity with support for AVoIP and media player modules to give integrators and creators the freedom to build around current infrastructure and workflows. Additionally, Epson software tools and NFC3 quick read/write configuration via Epson Projector Configuration Tool4 simplify setup, monitoring and management across single- and multi-projector systems.

Expanding Limits with New H-Series Lens Family

Alongside the EB-XQ2030B, Epson is expanding its professional lens lineup with the introduction of the new H-Series lenses – a unified family designed to meet the full spectrum of modern installation demands. The new portfolio delivers comprehensive throw ratio coverage from 0.35 to 11:1, combining four all-new lenses and six updated models. Two new ultra-short throw options expand creative possibilities: one featuring an L-shaped lens designed for 90-degree projection onto off-axis surfaces, and a straight UST option with a 0.39 throw ratio, ideal for rear projection and tight spaces. A newly added zoom capability in the ultra short throw range provides even greater flexibility, while long throw options support image delivery across expansive venues. Combined, the range allows floors, ceilings and unconventional surfaces to become dynamic display canvases, with consistent brightness and color across multi-projector setups.

Making their U.S. debut at InfoComm 2026 at booth #N7245 in Las Vegas, the EB-XQ2030B and H-Series lens lineup represent the future of large venue projection – ready for today's demands and tomorrow's possibilities.

More Feature Details Include:

Vivid 4K detail and depth – 4K Crystal Motion technology 5 delivers fine detail for up-close viewing, while deep, rich blacks create contrast and depth for lifelike large-format visuals

– 4K Crystal Motion technology delivers fine detail for up-close viewing, while deep, rich blacks create contrast and depth for lifelike large-format visuals Breakthrough thermal design – next-generation laser light array and Advanced Cooling Engine provide powerful brightness in a compact design, backed by a 20,000-hour virtually maintenance-free laser light source 6

– next-generation laser light array and Advanced Cooling Engine provide powerful brightness in a compact design, backed by a 20,000-hour virtually maintenance-free laser light source Streamlined multi-projector setup – built-in stacking mounts, PixAlign ® camera and dynamic contrast synchronization reduce setup complexity while maintaining consistent, seamless visuals across several projectors

– built-in stacking mounts, PixAlign camera and dynamic contrast synchronization reduce setup complexity while maintaining consistent, seamless visuals across several projectors Built for modern signal workflows – a 3G-SDI in/out and an Intel ® SDM expansion slot support media servers, long cable runs, daisy-chaining and modular upgrades for evolving AV-over-IP and signal transport needs

– a 3G-SDI in/out and an Intel SDM expansion slot support media servers, long cable runs, daisy-chaining and modular upgrades for evolving AV-over-IP and signal transport needs Remote management with signal verification – Epson Projector Professional Tool 7 and Epson Projector Configuration Tool 4 let operators control and monitor projectors, verify input signals, and adjust settings from a PC or smartphone

– Epson Projector Professional Tool and Epson Projector Configuration Tool let operators control and monitor projectors, verify input signals, and adjust settings from a PC or smartphone Flexible control options – supports protocols such as PJLink, RS-232/ASCII and IP control with compatibility for Crestron®, Extron®, Q-SYS systems and more to fit preferred AV control workflows

Availability

The EB-XQ2030B 30,000-lumen 4K 3LCD laser projector will be available in the beginning of 2027 through authorized resellers. Optimized for 10,000 to 30,000 lumens,1 the new H-Series lens lineup will initially be available on the EB-XQ2030B projector with compatibility across the rest of Epson's robust Pro-Series lineup to follow via firmware updates.

For additional information, visit www.epson.com/largevenue.

About Epson

Epson is a technology innovation and engineering company whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company uses technology and engineering ability to implement real-world solutions in precision innovation, industrial and robotics, office and home printing, and visual and lifestyle.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1.3 trillion. corporate.epson/en/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), X (x.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica) and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on usage conditions. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118.

2 4K Enhancement Technology shifts each pixel to surpass Full HD resolution on screen.

3 EB-XQ2030B with ELPLM15H lens installed. Comparison based on projectors rated at 30,000 lumens. Lumens, resolution, size, and weight based on the manufacturers' online specifications and industry-available data as of March 2026.

4 Internet connection required for download. Data usage fee may apply.

5 4K Enhancement Technology shifts each pixel to surpass Full HD resolution on screen.

6 No required maintenance for the light source for up to 20,000 hours. Approximate time until brightness decreases 50% from first usage. Measured by acceleration test assuming use of 0.04 - 0.20 mg/m3 of particulate matter. Time varies depending on usage conditions and environment. Replacement of parts other than the light source may be required in a shorter period.

7 Mac® and PC only.

Epson is a registered trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. PixAlign is a registered trademark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2026 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.