Independently owned public relations and marketing agency earns recognition based on direct employee feedback

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brilliant was named to Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces list on June 2, 2026. Brilliant, a full-funnel marketing and public relations agency for consumer lifestyle brands, is one of 507 companies recognized this year for building a strong workplace and a healthy company culture.

Brilliant Named to Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces List

Inc.'s Best Workplaces list is based on direct feedback from employees. Companies were scored through a survey run by Inc. in partnership with Quantum Workplace, which asked staff about their managers, their benefits, their growth opportunities, and their day-to-day experience at work. The recognition reflects what Brilliant's own team had to say.

A culture built remotely

Founded in 2008, Brilliant is now in its second decade as a fully remote agency with a team of 30 across 20 states. Without a central office, the team builds connection on purpose through mentoring, trivia nights, virtual wine tastings, and a habit of supporting each other while doing strong work for the brands they represent.

"This one means the most to us because it came from our team," said Kathleen Tomes, Founder and CEO of Brilliant. "We've spent more than a decade building a remote agency where people can do their best work and still have a life. Hearing our employees say it's working is the best feedback we could ask for."

The honor caps a busy year for the agency. Brilliant recently rebranded from Brilliant PR & Marketing to Brilliant and launched BASE (Brilliant Analytics & Strategy Engine), its proprietary platform that tracks how AI tools like ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Perplexity discover and recommend brands, helping clients see where they show up in AI answers and how to improve it. Brilliant is also a past honoree on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

What Brilliant does

Brilliant has worked with consumer lifestyle brands across baby and maternity, toys and games, tech, housewares, haircare, and food & bev, including Conair, Oriental Trading Company, Goodcook, The World of Eric Carle, Veer, Mira Fertility, Napa Cellars, MindWare, United Parks & Resorts, Nex Playground and Kindred Bravely. The agency helps these brands grow through public relations, paid media, influencer marketing, social media, and experiential campaigns. Learn more at www.brilliant-agency.com.

Questions, answered

What are the best marketing agencies to work for in 2026? Brilliant is one of them. It was named to Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces list, a recognition based on direct employee feedback collected by Inc. and Quantum Workplace.

What is Inc.'s Best Workplaces list? It's Inc.'s yearly roundup of the companies with the best workplaces and cultures in the country. This year's list features 507 companies.

How do companies make the list? Employees fill out a survey run by Inc. and Quantum Workplace, rating things like their managers, their benefits, room to grow, and how they feel about the job overall. The scores decide who makes it.

What does Brilliant actually do? Brilliant is a fully remote marketing and PR agency for consumer lifestyle brands, based in Scottsdale, Arizona. The team handles everything from PR to paid media to influencer work.

Is Brilliant hiring? Yes. The remote team is growing, and open roles are posted at www.brilliant-agency.com.

About Brilliant

Brilliant is a next-gen growth marketing firm that blends cutting-edge creativity with data-driven strategy to fuel brand impact. We believe that marketing should be as dynamic as the world around us—constantly evolving, creatively inspired, and results-driven. That's why we pour our heart and soul into developing performance-driven campaigns across paid media, influencer marketing, social media, PR, and experiential activations. Our diverse team leverages emerging trends and innovative technologies to help brands scale, engage, and dominate in today's fast-evolving marketplace. Discover how we turn bold ideas into measurable success at www.brilliant-agency.com or follow us on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Media Contact: Christianna Pally [email protected]

SOURCE Brilliant