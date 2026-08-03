BRING A PLUS ONE ALONG FOR THE RIDE WITH THE SOUTHWEST AIRLINES COMPANION PASS

Sharing adventures with a friend is just one qualifying roundtrip flight away

DALLAS, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today launches a special promotional Companion Pass® offer for Rapid Rewards® Members, making it easier than ever to fly with a family member, friend, or loved one for free.1 Eligible Customers can designate their Companion and travel with the promotional Companion Pass, which is valid for unlimited usage on qualifying flights from January 5 through March 3, 2027.1

To qualify, Rapid Rewards Members must:

Register for the promotion and purchase a Southwest® revenue flight (one qualifying round trip or two qualifying one-ways) using Rapid Rewards points, a combination of cash and points, or any other eligible form of payment, starting today through August 6, 2026; Travel by November 18, 2026; and Designate a Companion to fly for free (does not include taxes and fees from $5.60 one-way) with them on qualifying flights from January 5 through March 3, 2027.

"The Companion Pass is one of the most valued benefits in travel, and this promotion makes it easier than ever for both new and existing Customers to experience the value of Rapid Rewards," said Nandika Suri, Vice President of Rapid Rewards. "Whether you're enrolling for the first time or have been a Member for years, this offer provides a simple and rewarding way to earn a promotional Companion Pass and share your next adventure with someone special."

One More Reason to Love Rapid Rewards®

Southwest offers access to free WiFi, including ultra-fast Starlink WiFi, to all Rapid Rewards Members thanks to T-Mobile.2 Customers can join Rapid Rewards to unlock access to free WiFi, tier benefits, and points by flying qualifying flights or spending with eligible partners. Members can purchase points to earn a reward to book their favorite destination or a new Southwest route. All Rapid Rewards rules and regulations apply at Southwest.com/rrterms.

Visit Southwest.com for the full Companion Pass promotion terms and conditions.1

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 12 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline.3 By empowering its more than 73,0004 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 134 million Customers carried in 2025. Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.

1 Does not include taxes and fees from $5.60 one-way. Register then book one qualifying round trip or two qualifying one-way Southwest® flights by 8/6/26. Travel by 11/18/26 Promotional Companion Pass® valid 1/1/27-3/7/27. Go to Southwest.com for full promotion terms.

2 Where available. Available only on WiFi-enabled designated aircraft.

3 Based on U.S. Dept. of Transportation quarterly Airline Origin & Destination Survey as of Q4 2025

4 Fulltime-equivalent active Employees as of March 31, 2026.

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.