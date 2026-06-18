BRIXX WOOD FIRED PIZZA + CRAFT BAR ANNOUNCES GRAND OPENING OF NEW CONCORD LOCATION

First New Brixx Restaurant Opening in More Than Five Years Marks Exciting New Chapter for the Brand

CONCORD, N.C., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brixx Wood Fired Pizza + Craft Bar is proud to announce the opening of its newest restaurant in Concord, North Carolina, welcoming guests beginning June 22, 2026. Located at 2405 Herrons Nest Place NW, Suite 100, near Concord Mills, the restaurant represents the brand's first new location opening in more than five years.

"This opening is more than just a new restaurant—it's a celebration of our brand's legacy and future," said CEO, Scott Isaacs. "For nearly three decades, Brixx has been committed to creating memorable dining experiences for our guests. Opening our first new location in over five years is an exciting milestone and reflects our confidence in the strength of our brand, our team, and the communities we serve."

The Concord opening signals a renewed period of growth and investment for the beloved North Carolina-based brand. The new Concord restaurant features Brixx's signature wood-fired oven, a full-service bar with craft beer, wine, and cocktails, and a menu that includes handcrafted pizzas, wings, salads, sandwiches, appetizers, and desserts. Designed with both families and gathering spaces in mind, the restaurant offers a modern atmosphere ideal for casual dining, celebrations, and community events.

The opening also brings new employment opportunities to the Concord area and reinforces Brixx's commitment to supporting local communities through partnerships, fundraising initiatives, and charitable giving programs.

Guests can begin enjoying the new Concord location starting June 22, with special grand opening activities planned throughout opening week.

For more information about Brixx Wood Fired Pizza + Craft Bar, visit the company's website or follow Brixx on social media. www.brixxpizza.com + @brixxpizza on Instagram

About Brixx Wood Fired Pizza + Craft Bar

Founded in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 1998, Brixx Wood Fired Pizza + Craft Bar is known for its craveable wood-fired pizzas, fresh ingredients, craft beverages, and inviting atmosphere. With locations throughout the Southeast, Brixx remains committed to bringing people together through great food, genuine hospitality, and meaningful community engagement.

SOURCE Brixx Wood Fired Pizza