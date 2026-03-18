Broad Street Advocates & Private Nursing Expands Concierge Nursing Services to Indiana

Chicago-based private nursing and patient advocacy firm introduces advocacy-led concierge nursing model to Indiana families.

CHICAGO, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Broad Street Advocates & Private Nursing, a Chicago-based provider of private nursing and patient advocacy services, today announced its expansion into Indiana, beginning with communities in the Northwest Indiana region, with plans to expand further downstate to Indianapolis.

Broad Street provides what it calls advocacy-led concierge nursing, a model of in-home care designed for families who want a higher standard of care at home. Concierge nursing places experienced nurses in the home, combining patient advocacy and care coordination with collaborative private-duty nursing as part of a comprehensive health and wellness solution.

Unlike traditional home care models that primarily rely on caregivers, Broad Street's approach brings licensed nurses directly into the home—delivering a more capable, attentive, and proactive presence from the start.

For many families, traditional home care can leave gaps in awareness and continuity. Broad Street was founded to offer an alternative: a nurse-led model that brings greater attention, judgment, and consistency into the home.

"Families often assume their only options are traditional home care or a facility," said Sam Cross, Founder of Broad Street. "Our model takes a different approach—placing nurses in the home to provide a more capable, attentive, and proactive presence from the start. In addition to day-to-day support, our experienced Healthcare Advocates help guide health and wellness over time, supporting better long-term outcomes and overall quality of life."

Broad Street's Indiana expansion reflects growing demand for more personalized, higher-standard care in the home as families increasingly seek alternatives to traditional care models.

Broad Street will initially serve families in Northwest Indiana, with plans to expand to Indianapolis.

In addition to working directly with families, Broad Street is continuing to build its professional network across Indiana, including other trusted advisors and concierge physicians and specialists, along with other complementary support services, working together as a seamless solution for our clients and their families.

As part of the expansion, Broad Street is also seeking experienced nurses interested in a more relationship-centered model of care that emphasizes continuity, discretion, and long-term client relationships.

Families, professionals, and nurses interested in learning more about Broad Street's Indiana services can visit:

https://broadstreetadvocates.com/indiana

About Broad Street Advocates & Private Nursing

Broad Street Advocates & Private Nursing provides private nursing and patient advocacy for families who want a higher standard of care at home. The company's advocacy-led concierge nursing model places experienced nurses in the home, combining clinical judgment, care coordination, and ongoing support to help clients maintain health, independence, and overall quality of life.

Learn more at:

https://broadstreetadvocates.com

Media Inquiries:

Amy Provenzano

[email protected]

312-646-0152

broadstreetadvocates.com

SOURCE Broad Street