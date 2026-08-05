Broadridge and Payward Services Collaborate to Give xStocks Holders a Voice in Corporate Governance

Broadridge's unified governance platform enables xStocks holders to submit voting preferences for shares underpinning their tokenized equities, closing one of the clearest gaps between tokenized equities and traditional stock ownership

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc., (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader, today announced Broadridge's unified governance platform will support shareholder communications and proxy voting for eligible holders of xStocks, the industry-leading tokenized equities framework developed by Payward Services, the B2B infrastructure platform from Payward.

"The endgame for tokenization was never just building faster programmable capital markets. It's about giving people across the world everything that comes with owning a piece of a company, including a voice in how it's run," said Mark Greenberg, Payward's Chief Commercial Officer and Global Head of Payward Services. "Working with Broadridge is a step in that direction, unlocking opportunities for xStocks holders to participate in corporate governance, while closing the gap between tokenized equities and traditional shares."

"As tokenized securities continue to reshape global capital markets, investors should not have to choose between blockchain innovation and shareholder rights," said Doug DeSchutter, President of Broadridge's Investor Communication Solutions business. "By extending our governance platform to support xStocks, we are enabling eligible token holders to have a voice in corporate governance and extending our leadership in digital asset governance."

Payward Services continues to accelerate its tokenized assets offering at pace, with more than 500 tokenized assets now available across tokenized equities, ETFs and pre-IPO offerings, and with tokenized equities from several international markets slated to follow soon. xStocks is the most widely traded tokenized equities framework in the market by total transaction volume, and now represents the widest range of assets offered by any tokenized equities framework.

Eligible holders of supported tokenized securities available through Payward Services' xStocks tokenized asset framework will securely authenticate to ProxyVote.com using Web3 authentication, review proxy materials for the underlying securities, and submit their proxy voting preferences through a seamless digital experience. The experience brings established trusted governance capabilities investors expect from traditional capital markets into blockchain-native ecosystems while preserving the accessibility and efficiency of tokenized assets.

Key capabilities include:

Secure Web3 authentication to ProxyVote.com for eligible token holders.

holders. Digital delivery of proxy materials and shareholder communications.

Proxy voting preference submission for supported tokenized securities, including Payward Services' xStocks offering.

A consistent governance experience across traditional securities and all major tokenization models.

models. Institutional-grade governance, reporting and auditability built on Broadridge's trusted proxy infrastructure.

Today's announcement builds on Broadridge's continued investment in digital asset governance and reflects the company's vision of extending trusted shareholder communications and voting capabilities across the evolving tokenized securities landscape. Together with its recent initiatives supporting issuer-sponsored and custodial tokenized securities, this partnership demonstrates Broadridge's ability to deliver a unified governance solution spanning traditional markets and the full spectrum of blockchain-based securities.

About xStocks:

xStocks is the industry standard for tokenized securities, bringing publicly listed equities onchain through fully collateralized, 1:1-backed tokens. Powered by Payward's digital asset infrastructure, xStocks places traditional assets on blockchain rails, expanding access to global capital markets with extended availability, global reach, and digital-native settlement. Launched initially as tokenized US equities, xStocks will soon be expanding to tokenize equities from markets across the world, including the UK, Europe and Asia.

Designed for interoperability, xStocks move seamlessly between centralized exchanges, self-custodied wallets, and onchain applications, unlocking new utility across trading, collateralization, and decentralized finance. Since launching in June 2025, xStocks has grown to power billions of dollars in transaction volume across multiple blockchain ecosystems, anchoring a rapidly expanding global network shaping the future of tokenized markets.

For more information, visit https://xstocks.fi.

About Broadridge's Tokenization Solutions

Broadridge enables on-chain proxy voting and governance, digital asset infrastructure including post trade, wallets and custody, and the scaling of digital asset capabilities across multiple asset classes. Broadridge's governance platform serves all models of tokenized securities, including issuer-listed models, synthetic securities issued outside the United States, and third-party tokenized shares within the Unted States, helping ensure investors receive the same rights and protections regardless of how assets are structured or owned.

Broadridge's Distributed Ledger Repo (DLR) solution is the world's largest institutional platform for settling tokenized real assets, tokenizing approximately over $357 billion a day. As tokenization gains momentum across financial services, Broadridge is meeting the complexity of operating across traditional and digital ecosystems with established scale, critical market knowledge, and technological expertise.

About Payward Services:

Payward Services is the B2B infrastructure platform built on 15 years of operating Kraken, one of the world's largest crypto platforms. Through a single integration, eligible partners can access crypto and tokenized equity trading, fiat and stablecoin payments, yield, lending, prediction markets and derivatives. Fintechs, banks, brokerages, payment providers, exchanges, consumer tech platforms and asset managers can use Payward Services to offer digital assets to their clients without building the stack themselves.

Liquidity, custody, payments, compliance, risk and settlement are integrated by design, replacing fragmented multi-vendor stacks with a single regulated foundation. Partners build on the same infrastructure that powers Payward's family of products, deployed as modular services they can scale alongside their own.

For more information, visit https://www.payward.com/payward-services.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) is a global technology leader with trusted expertise and transformative technology, helping clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications for our clients – driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences.

Our technology and operations platforms process and generate over 8 billion communications annually and underpin the daily average trading of over $18 trillion in tokenized and traditional securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing approximately 16,000 associates in 28 countries. For more information about us, please visit www.broadridge.com

For more information about us, please visit www.broadridge.com.

Broadridge Contacts:

Investors:

[email protected]

Media:

Gregg Rosenberg

Global Head of Corporate Communications

[email protected]

Payward Contacts

Lauren Post

[email protected]

xStocks are issued by Backed Assets (JE) Limited (a Jersey private limited company) and offered to eligible Kraken customers via Payward Digital Solutions Ltd. ("PDSL"), a company licensed to conduct digital asset business by the Bermuda Monetary Authority. In the European Union / European Economic Area, xStocks are offered to eligible customers via Payward Europe Digital Solutions (CY) Ltd. ("PEDLS-CY"), a Cyprus investment firm authorized and regulated under EU MiFID II.

* xStocks are not registered under the U.S. Securities Act and are not available in the United States or to U.S. persons. xStocks are also not currently available in the United Kingdom or in any other jurisdiction where their offer or distribution would be unlawful or would require regulatory authorization that has not been obtained.

Neither PDSL, Payward Europe Digital Solutions (CY) Ltd. ("PEDLS-CY"), nor their respective affiliates provide investment advice or recommendations, PDSL (Kraken) does not provide investment advice and/or recommendations, and no communication, through any Kraken App or website or otherwise, should be construed as such. Individual investors should make their own decisions or seek professional independent advice if they are unsure as to the suitability / appropriateness of any investment for their circumstances or needs, including potential tax treatment. Investing in xStocks involves an element of risk. The value of an investment may go down as well as up, and past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Geographic restrictions apply. Read Kraken's xStocks Risk Disclosure at kraken.com/legal/xstocks as well as the Base Prospectus and related Final Terms for xStocks at https://assets.backed.fi/legal-documentation to learn more.

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.