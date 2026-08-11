Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Alarum Technologies Ltd. Investors to Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALAR) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Alarum securities between March 20, 2025 and July 2, 2026, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/cases/alarum-technologies-ltd-alar-class_action_lawsuit.

Alarum Case Details

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company. Specifically, the complaint alleges that:

An Alarum Technologies subsidiary, NetNut, was engaging in illegal activity by linking customer home internet devices into another network without the customer's consent; This activity allows cyber criminals to conceal their locations; The foregoing materially heightened Alarum Technologies' legal exposure and materially threatened its business prospects; and as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

What's Next for Alarum Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: bgandg.com/cases/alarum-technologies-ltd-alar-class_action_lawsuit. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911. If you suffered a loss in Alarum you have until October 5, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to Alarum Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for Alarum Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at www.bgandg.com

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein, Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

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Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | [email protected]

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Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC