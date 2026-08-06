Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Avis Budget Group, Inc. Investors to Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against against Pentwater Capital Management LP ("Pentwater") and its Founder, Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), and Chief Investment Officer Matthew Halbower ("Halbower") and on behalf of investors in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR).

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Avis securities between February 20, 2025 and April 21, 2026, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/CAR.

Avis Case Details

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

Defendant Pentwater, one of Avis's largest shareholders, held an economic interest of approximately 51% of the Company's outstanding shares through common stock and cash-settled swaps. Defendants allegedly engaged in aggressive purchases of Avis stock that artificially inflated the market price of the Company's securities and triggered a short squeeze. The resulting volatility caused short sellers to purchase shares to cover their positions, further driving up Avis's stock price. Defendants allegedly benefited from the inflated share price by significantly increasing the value of Pentwater's holdings. As a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

What's Next for Avis Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: bgandg.com/CAR. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911. If you suffered a loss in Avis you have until September 29, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to Avis Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for Avis Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at www.bgandg.com

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein, Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

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Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | [email protected]

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SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC