Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges DNOW Inc. Investors to Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against DNOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that held shares of DNOW common stock as of the August 5, 2025 record date and were thus entitled to vote at the September 9, 2025 special meeting, and thus were damaged by Defendants' violations of Section 14(a) of the Exchange Act. Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/DNOW.

DNOW Case Details

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose to investors that:

Defendants negligently understated the challenges of DNOW's merger with MRC Global Inc. arising from material issues affecting MRC Global's new enterprise resource planning system, which Defendants knew of or should have known of; and as a result, Defendants' statements about DNOW's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

What's Next for DNOW Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: bgandg.com/DNOW or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911. If you suffered a loss in DNOW you have until October 2, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to DNOW Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for DNOW Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at www.bgandg.com

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein, Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

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Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | [email protected]

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Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC