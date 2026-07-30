Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. Investors to Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Hertz securities between May 7, 2026 and June 23, 2026, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/HTZ.

Hertz Case Details

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and financial condition. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors:

that Hertz's liquidity was deteriorating significantly faster than the Company had represented; that the Company's available liquidity was insufficient to fund its operations and meet its obligations over the following twelve months without pursuing a distressed and dilutive financing transaction; that weakness in the used-car market, which Defendants characterized as temporary and limited to a single quarter, had in fact persisted and was materially reducing the Company's net depreciation per unit and Adjusted Corporate EBITDA; that, as a result, Hertz was likely to undertake a dilutive capital raise under distressed conditions that would materially harm existing shareholders; and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements regarding Hertz's liquidity, financial condition, operating performance, and future outlook were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

What's Next for Hertz Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: bgandg.com/HTZ. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911. If you suffered a loss in Hertz you have until September 22, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to Hertz Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for Hertz Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at www.bgandg.com

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein, Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

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Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | [email protected]

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Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC