Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Replimune Group, Inc. Investors to Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Replimune securities between October 20, 2025 and April 10, 2026, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/cases/replimune-group-inc-repl-class_action_lawsuit.

Replimune Case Details

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

Replimune failed to address study design concerns previously communicated by the FDA in connection with the BLA; Replimune submitted data from an early, unplanned analysis of RP1-104 that included only 40 patients, representing approximately 10% of the planned enrollment of 400 patients; as a result, RPL-001-16 and RP1-104 contained deficiencies that were likely to cause the FDA to reject the BLA; and as a result, Defendants' statements about Replimune's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

What's Next for Replimune Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: bgandg.com/cases/replimune-group-inc-repl-class_action_lawsuit. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911. If you suffered a loss in Replimune you have until October 5, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to Replimune Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for Replimune Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at www.bgandg.com

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein, Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

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Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | [email protected]

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Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC