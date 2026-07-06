Brook.ai and SRHO - The National Association Partner to Bring AI-Enabled Continuous Care Infrastructure to more than 275 Hospitals Nationwide

Partnership Accelerates Remote Care Adoption Across SRHO Member Health Systems, Extending Brook's Agentic AI Platform to Communities Nationwide

SEATTLE, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brook.ai, the remote care company, a pioneer of AI-enabled continuous care infrastructure, and SRHO – The National Association, the nation's leading consortium of Strategic Regional Healthcare Organizations representing more than 275 hospitals across 20 states, today announced a strategic partnership to deploy Brook's agentic AI remote care platform across SRHO member health systems – enabling continuous, longitudinal care beyond the walls of their institutions at a fraction of the traditional cost.

With health systems facing rising chronic disease burdens, persistent workforce shortages, and growing pressure to deliver outcomes-based care in the home, Brook's continuous care infrastructure arrives at a critical moment. Trained on more than five million patient care conversations, Brook blends clinician-governed agentic AI with dedicated remote clinical teams to create a seamless, connected patient experience — embedding directly into longitudinal care workflows to enable earlier risk identification, timely interventions, and results that speak for themselves: a 50% reduction in all-cause readmissions, 74% hypertension control, and 71% long-term patient retention across Brook's patient population.

SRHO's economies-of-scale model means member hospitals of all sizes can now access this enterprise-grade infrastructure.

"Healthcare is at an inflection point," said Brook.ai Co-Founder & CEO Oren Nissim. "The combination of agentic AI and a dedicated clinical care infrastructure means health systems can now deliver continuous, personalized care to their patients at home – at a scale and cost structure that simply wasn't possible before. For the hundreds of hospitals in the SRHO network, that means care teams that can reach further, intervene earlier, and be present for patients in the moments that matter most between appointments. That is the kind of support that genuinely changes health outcomes, and we are honored to help make it a reality for so many communities."

"SRHO's mission has always been to help our member health systems access the tools, relationships, and scale they need to thrive in value-based care," said SRHO CEO Mark Tribbett. "Brook represents exactly the kind of transformative partner we look for – an infrastructure that is proven, outcomes-driven, and built for the realities of community hospitals and regional health systems. We look forward to bringing Brook's continuous care capabilities to our members and empowering them to deliver care for their patients at scale."

Griffin Health, the nationally recognized independent community health system in Derby, Connecticut, was among the first SRHO members to deploy Brook's platform; a natural extension of its whole-person care philosophy centered on meeting patients where they are.

"Griffin's partnership with Brook Health has allowed us to use technology to expand patient access to care, deepen human connection, and help people live healthier lives," said Griffin Health President and CEO Patrick Charmel. "Through our work with Brook, we're already seeing progress helping people manage chronic conditions, including rapid blood pressure control, with patients achieving control in an average of eight weeks, and significant diabetes improvement, with high-risk patients reducing A1c by an average of 1.7 points within three months. These results are driven by identifying risk sooner and staying continuously engaged with patients by providing support and sharing health education in moments when symptoms arise. This approach reflects Griffin's Planetree Person-Centered Care philosophy of treating the whole person, promoting meaningful human interaction, and empowering patients to become active participants in their care and wellbeing. Brook's platform allows us to extend that by combining the thoughtful use of AI analytics with continuous human clinical support. It gives our care teams more timely insight and more opportunities to connect with patients in ways that are personal, responsive, and stay present in-between clinical visits."

The Brook–SRHO partnership represents a significant step in the broader movement to make continuous, AI-enabled care a standard of practice – not a premium offering available only to the largest health systems. With strong early results at Griffin Health and more than 275 member hospitals now primed to benefit, this partnership signals a new era for how community health systems deliver care beyond the clinic.

About Brook.ai

Brook provides AI-enabled continuous care infrastructure that enables healthcare organizations to deliver remote care for patients with chronic conditions. By combining clinical intelligence, connected monitoring, and integrated workflows, Brook helps providers improve outcomes and scale proactive, value-based care. Designed to fit within existing clinical environments, Brook helps organizations extend care beyond the visit while improving quality, efficiency, and financial performance. Brook has been recognized by Modern Healthcare, the Stevie Awards, and leading digital health and AI award programs. Learn more at brook.ai.

About SRHO – The National Association

SRHO – The National Association is the nation's premier consortium of Strategic Regional Healthcare Organizations, representing more than 275 hospitals and health systems across 20 states. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, SRHO enables member organizations to achieve economies of scale, advance population health initiatives, accelerate value-based contracting, and access best-in-class partners – all while preserving their organizational autonomy. Learn more at srho.org .

About Griffin Health

Griffin Health is an independent, community-based health system in Derby, Connecticut, widely recognized as a national leader in patient-centered care. Under the leadership of President & CEO Patrick A. Charmel, Griffin Health has appeared on Fortune Magazine's "100 Best Companies to Work for in America" list for ten consecutive years and has been designated a "World's Best Hospital" for six consecutive years. Griffin Health is a member of SRHO – The National Association and the Value Care Alliance. Learn more at griffinhealth.org .

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SOURCE Brook, Inc.