Brooke Burke Named Creative Director of Operations for La Plage Wellness Retreat at Loews Santa Monica Hotel

Founder and CEO of Brooke Burke Body will Create and Lead Holistic, In-Person Retreats Combining a Variety of Modalities including Yoga, Meditation, Sound Healing, Burke's Famous Malibu Booty Burn and Much, Much More

LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- La Plage Wellness Retreat located in the beautiful Loews Santa Monica Hotel announced today the addition of Brooke Burke as Creative Director of Operations. The founder and CEO of Brooke Burke Body, the premiere digital gym, will create and facilitate holistic wellness retreats that combine the experience of Brooke Burke Body with the one-of-a-kind unique and life-changing experiences for which La Plage Wellness is famous.

La Plage Wellness x Brooke Burke Body

Burke's first retreat is an extraordinary, luxurious, and transformative five-night package inclusive of a private luxury suite in the beautiful Loews Santa Monica Hotel, mere steps away from the ocean, and a combination of holistic modalities that include yoga, meditation, sound healing, personal training, massage, float, hypnotherapy, nutrition, and Burke's famous Malibu Booty Burn, among other things.

"I am thrilled to join the team of La Plage Wellness as Creative Director of Operations," said Burke. "I created Brooke Burke Body as a means for every BODY to be able to experience health and wellness anytime, anywhere. But nothing can replace the collective energy when we are together in real life. La Plage is known for its collective and customized wellness programs and I'm excited to bring our joint vision to people of all ages, shapes, sizes, and experience levels at the beautiful, picturesque Loews Santa Monica Hotel."

Damian Bertrand C.Ht, Co-Founder and Program Director of La Plage Wellness added: "We couldn't be more excited to have Brooke Burke join our team in the newly created role of Creative Director of Operations. As a TV personality, fitness icon, and Certified Breathwork Instructor who has built a highly successful health and wellness business, we know Brooke has the experience and creativity to continue to evolve La Plage Wellness' in-person experiences while staying true to our multidisciplinary approach including fitness, nutrition, and behavioral modalities to address all aspects of your well-being."

The five-day Brooke Burke Body Retreat can be booked online by visiting www.laplagewellness.com. In addition to the experience itself, attendees will receive free access to Brooke Burke Body for a limited time as well as a gift bag of some of Brooke's favorite health and wellness items.

Brooke Burke is a television host, fitness educator, author, mother, and founder and CEO of Brooke Burke Body (BB Body) – your personal digital gym. Available on both IOS and Android as well as smart TV's, BB Body features original content to fuel your mind, body, and soul. Workouts range from bite-size target-toning to total body sessions incorporating HIIT, yoga, home workouts, 5 min ABS, BOOTY Burn, family fitness and more. BB Body also offers the highly popular Woman2Woman series where Brooke sits down for intimate discussions to inspire wellness. BB Body offers original recipe content, seasonal challenges, LIVE classes, and team trainers 24/7. Made for every BODY, download and stream BB Body today by visiting https://watch.brookeburkebody.com/. The first week is FREE!

La Plage Wellness Center recognizes that every person is unique. Stays at La Plage Wellness provide life-changing experiences that combine a personalized, full schedule of wellness modalities, including nutritional care, fitness, yoga, meditation, massage, as well as personalized therapeutic counseling sessions, all with licensed professionals. This combination of group activities and individual attention in a stunning indoor and outdoor setting is what makes La Plage stand out in the field of wellness. Guests enjoy a private luxury suite in the beautiful Loews Santa Monica Hotel, steps away from the ocean. For more information, visit https://laplagewellness.com/.

