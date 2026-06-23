Brooklyn Cyclones to Attempt Guinness World Record for Largest Vow Renewal on July 8 -- Co-Hosted by Love Island USA Winners Hannah & Marco

First-ever National Love and Marriage Day, presented by Bria, returns Dave & Carrie Kerpen to the Coney Island ballpark where they married 20 years ago — with 1,594+ couples, a bridal fair, a singles bar, and special guest officiants.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty years ago, Dave and Carrie Kerpen stood at home plate before a Brooklyn Cyclones game and said "I do" in front of 7,000 cheering fans — at a wedding paid for entirely by sponsors that raised $25,000 for the MS Society and made headlines from The New York Times to ABC World News Tonight, CBS, and CNBC. On July 8, 2026 — their 20th wedding anniversary — they return to the same Coney Island ballpark, now Maimonides Park, to attempt to break the Guinness World Records™ title for the largest marriage vow renewal ceremony, alongside more than 1,500 other couples.

Carrie and Dave Kerpen got married July 8, 2006 at a sponsored wedding at the Brooklyn Cyclones that raised $25,000 for the MS Society and $100,000 to fund the wedding. Now they're celebrating 20 years of marriage at Love and Marriage Day. Love Island USA Season 5 Winners Hannah Wright and Marco Donatelli will be co-hosting Love and Marriage Day as they prepare for their own wedding after their recent engagement.

Co-hosting the celebration are Love Island USA Season 5 winners Hannah Wright and Marco Donatelli — who got engaged in 2025 and are planning their own 2026 wedding — bringing a combined 1M+ followers to the first-ever National Love and Marriage Day.

The occasion is built on a simple idea: great love is built, not found. The current world record — 1,593 couples, set in February 2026 — means Brooklyn needs at least 1,594 couples renewing their vows together on the field to make history. Registration is free and open now at loveandmarriageday.com.

Presented by Bria, the wedding dress matchmaker that helps brides find their dresses with intention, the day transforms a Cyclones game into a ballpark-sized celebration of love at every stage:

The World Record Vow Renewal Ceremony — on the field before the game. Every vow renewer receives a free "We Do (Again)" sash, sponsored by Plannerd.

— on the field before the game. Every vow renewer receives a free "We Do (Again)" sash, sponsored by Plannerd. The Bridal Fair, Brought to You by Aisle Society — top vendors, ideas, and inspiration for every couple.

— top vendors, ideas, and inspiration for every couple. The Looking for Love Singles Bar, Brought to You by Art of Sucre — drinks topped with free cotton candy glitter bombs from the TikTok-famous confectioner.

— drinks topped with free cotton candy glitter bombs from the TikTok-famous confectioner. The Photo Booth, Brought to You by Cheersy and Flux Photobooth.

Free Cyclones hats with veils for every engaged bride in attendance.

for every engaged bride in attendance. And many more surprises — including special guest officiants.

The celebration extends nationwide. At loveandmarriageday.com and on Instagram & TikTok at @loveandmarriageday, couples everywhere are invited to share their love stories. From July 1–31, anyone can enter the official Love and Marriage Day Sweepstakes for a chance to win a luxury weekend getaway in Panama from 21 for Fun, with runners-up receiving copies of SAME TEAM by marriage coaches Jocelyn and Aaron Freeman, and every entrant receiving exclusive discounts from Bria, Cheersy, Plannerd, and Art of Sucre.

"Twenty years ago, sponsors threw us a wedding and 7,000 strangers became our wedding guests," said Dave Kerpen. "Everything we've learned since fits on a sash: great love is built, not found. On July 8, we're inviting 1,594 couples to stand on a baseball field and recommit to the building. And yes, we'd love the world record, too."

"I spent ten years in a bridal boutique watching couples begin their stories, and I built Bria to help them navigate with confidence," said Becca Wenning, founder of Bria. "National Love and Marriage Day celebrates everything that comes after — which is exactly why Bria is proud to present it."

"Coney Island has always been the most romantic place in baseball," said Steve Cohen, General Manager of the Brooklyn Cyclones. "On July 8, we're going to prove it on the field."

Event details: National Love and Marriage Day takes place Wednesday, July 8, 2026, at Maimonides Park, 1904 Surf Avenue, Brooklyn, NY, in conjunction with that evening's Brooklyn Cyclones game. Register to renew vows, share love stories, and find tickets at loveandmarriageday.com.

Contact Dave Kerpen: [email protected] • 617.905.3283

About the Partners

Brooklyn Cyclones — The High-A affiliate of the New York Mets, playing at Maimonides Park on the Coney Island boardwalk since 2001. brooklyncyclones.com

Dave and Carrie Kerpen / InItTogether.ai — Bestselling authors and serial entrepreneurs behind the 2006 sponsored Cyclones wedding that launched Likeable Media (sold 2021).

Bria — The bridal industry's first wedding dress matchmaker. getbria.app

Aisle Society — The world's premiere destination for inclusive wedding planning. aislesociety.com

Cheersy — The first digital marketplace for day-of wedding coordinators, founded by Amy Shack Egan; investors include Kerry Washington. cheersy.com

Plannerd — The ultimate online wedding planner. plannerd.com

Art of Sucre — Hand-spun gourmet cotton candy and the original TikTok Glitter Bomb. artofsucre.com

SOURCE LoveAndMarriageDay.com