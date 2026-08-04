Brooklyn's Park Slope is Redfin's Hottest Luxury Neighborhood of 2026

Highland Park, IL and Overland Park, KS round out the top three

Demand from highly compensated employees of the San Francisco Bay Area's AI companies earns Noe Valley the No. 7 spot

SEATTLE, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Slope in Brooklyn, New York, is the hottest luxury neighborhood of 2026, according to a new report from Redfin, the real estate brokerage powered by Rocket. Highland Park, Illinois is close behind with Overland Park, Kansas ranking at No. 3.

This is according to a Redfin analysis ranking U.S. zip codes in the 100 most populous metro areas—with median home sale prices within the 65th percentile and above for their parent metro—by year-over-year growth in listing views on Redfin.com and Redfin Compete Score—a measure of how difficult it is to win a home.

"Unfazed by high mortgage rates and an uncertain global economy, luxury homebuyers are having an outsized impact on the otherwise tepid spring 2026 housing market," Asad Khan, Redfin Senior Economist, said. "The high-end neighborhoods on this list are hot because there's not enough supply to meet the high demand, bucking the buyer's market trend much of the country is experiencing this year. Many of these neighborhoods have all the classic factors that appeal to homebuyers of all walks of life, not just those with big bank accounts—lots of nearby amenities, desirable schools and relatively easy commutes with limited turnover; many families are willing to compete to get into these desirable places."

To explore the hottest luxury neighborhoods in your metro area, a detailed methodology and additional metro-level insights, please view the full report at: https://www.redfin.com/news/hottest-luxury-neighborhoods-2026

About Redfin

Redfin is a technology-driven real estate company with the country's most-visited real estate brokerage website. As part of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT), Redfin is creating an integrated homeownership platform from search to close to make the dream of homeownership more affordable and accessible for everyone. Redfin's clients can see homes first with on-demand tours, easily apply for a home loan with Rocket Mortgage, and save thousands in fees while working with a top local agent.

You can find more information about Redfin and get the latest housing market data and research at https://www.redfin.com/news. For more information about Rocket Companies, visit https://www.rocketcompanies.com.

SOURCE Redfin