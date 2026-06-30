Brooks Shaw's Old Country Store Named a Top 10 Buffet in America for the Fourth Year in a Row

"We're incredibly proud to be recognized on a national stage for the fourth year running," said Brooks Shaw, President of Brooks Shaw's Old Country Store and Casey Jones Village. "This honor belongs to our Team Members, who bring genuine Southern hospitality to the table every single day, and to the thousands of Guests, longtime locals and traveling families alike, who keep choosing us. Our buffet has proudly served generations for 60 years, and our loyal Guests remain at the heart of everything we do."

Founded in May 1965, Brooks Shaw's Old Country Store is a third-generation, family-owned Southern buffet restaurant and tourism attraction located at Casey Jones Village in Jackson, Tennessee. The restaurant is known for its Southern-Soul comfort food, including fried chicken, fried catfish, house-smoked meats, turnip greens, white beans, redskin mashed potatoes and sweet potatoes, all served in a nostalgic general store setting. Casey Jones Village also includes the Casey Jones Museum, Dixie Café takeout and drive-thru, a retail gift shop, mini golf and other family attractions on more than 30 acres.

Brooks Shaw's Old Country Store is also known throughout the region for its longstanding commitment to second-chance hiring, offering steady employment and a supportive, accountable workplace for Team Members in recovery. Shaw invests in the Jackson community by serving on boards, including the Tennessee Hospitality and Tourism Association and the Tennessee Tourism Committee.

The 10Best lists cover a diverse array of categories, including travel destinations, hotels and restaurants. Once the nominations are finalized, the public is invited to vote for their favorites in each category. View the entire list here: 10best.usatoday.com/awards/best-buffet-restaurant

For more information about Brooks Shaw's Old Country Store, including hours and directions, visit caseyjones.com.

SOURCE Brooks Shaw's Old Country Store