Brothers Osborne Give Fans Exclusive Free Live Stream Concert Presented By Lighting Link™ Benefiting ACM Lifting Lives COVID-19 Response Fund
"Brothers Osborne: Let's Play Live" Streams Live on YouTube Friday, August 21 at 8pm ET / 7pm CT
Aug 12, 2020, 11:00 ET
LAS VEGAS, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
|
WHAT:
|
"Brothers Osborne: Let's Play Live," presented by Lighting Link™, brings together the thrill of live entertainment in the comfort & safety of people's homes across America, as Award-winning duo Brothers Osborne will perform an exclusive, FREE live stream concert on YouTube complete with their GRAMMY-nominated tracks and Platinum-selling hits. During the concert, fans will be encouraged to donate to ACM Lifting Lives® COVID-19 Response Fund to be disbursed to individuals in the Country Music community who are currently in need of pandemic relief assistance. To learn more about ACM Lifting Lives COVID-19 Response Fund, visit ACMLiftingLives.org.
|
"We're so excited to partner with Lightning Link and Aristocrat to play a few tunes and help raise funds for an organization we love, ACM Lifting Lives," said Brothers Osborne. "We can't wait to get back on the road but in the meantime, we hope y'all come hang with us on August 21st."
|
WHEN:
|
Friday, August 21 at 8:00pm ET / 7:00pm CT / 5:00pm PT
|
WHERE:
|
MORE:
|
Lightning Link, the hit brand loved by Product Madness customers and owned by Aristocrat, is presenting in collaboration with country duo Brothers Osborne, River Spirit Casino Tulsa and ACM Lifting Lives. the philanthropic arm of the Academy of Country Music, to bring an exclusive free live stream concert to homes across the U.S.
