Brothers Osborne Give Fans Exclusive Free Live Stream Concert Presented By Lighting Link™ Benefiting ACM Lifting Lives COVID-19 Response Fund

WHAT:

"Brothers Osborne: Let's Play Live," presented by Lighting Link™, brings together the thrill of live entertainment in the comfort & safety of people's homes across America, as Award-winning duo Brothers Osborne will perform an exclusive, FREE live stream concert on YouTube complete with their GRAMMY-nominated tracks and Platinum-selling hits. During the concert, fans will be encouraged to donate to ACM Lifting Lives® COVID-19 Response Fund to be disbursed to individuals in the Country Music community who are currently in need of pandemic relief assistance. To learn more about ACM Lifting Lives COVID-19 Response Fund, visit ACMLiftingLives.org.