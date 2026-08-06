Broward Jewish Republican Club President Dan Seidel Endorses Michael Carbonara for Congress

The Coconut Creek conservative leader backs Carbonara in Florida's 22nd Congressional District.

(Mr. Seidel's endorsement is made in his individual capacity and does not constitute an endorsement by the Broward Jewish Republican Club or the Wynmoor Conservative Club. GOP rules prevent official GOP Club endorsements for contested races until after the primaries.)

WESTON, Fla., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbonara for Congress today announced that Dan Seidel, President of the Broward Jewish Republican Club and Vice President of the Wynmoor Conservative Club, has endorsed Michael Carbonara for Congress in Florida's 22nd Congressional District.

Seidel is President of the Broward Jewish Republican Club, a role he took on in August 2025, and Vice President of the Wynmoor Conservative Club in Coconut Creek, home to one of South Florida's largest active adult communities. A New York attorney admitted to the bar since 1982, he has spent years organizing conservatives and building coalitions for the America First agenda in New York and now in South Florida, and he is an active conservative voice in political and media circles.

"I am thrilled by Michael's promise to protect the Everglades and keep Florida's ecosystems vigorous," said Seidel. "He stands unapologetically against antisemitism, he understands what rising costs mean for seniors on fixed incomes, and he will fight to keep our neighborhoods safe. Michael does not stoop to slinging unfounded smears. His credentials speak for themselves, and I told my own son to vote for Carbonara. I am proud to endorse him as my choice for Congress."

"Dan has spent years bringing conservatives together in Coconut Creek and across Broward County, and his voice carries real weight in our community," said Carbonara. "I am honored to have his support. From strengthening our national security alliances to protecting seniors from rising costs, the priorities of communities like Wynmoor are my priorities, and I look forward to fighting for them in Congress."

Seidel joins a growing coalition of support for Carbonara that includes HUCKPAC for America, Veterans for America First, the Fort Lauderdale Young Republicans, Broward County School Board Member Adam Cervera, Weston City Commissioner Fabio A. Andrade, Weston Mayor Peggy Brown, Fort Lauderdale Commissioner John Herbst, Coconut Creek Vice Mayor John Brodie, Pompano Beach Commissioner Audrey Fesik, Catalina Stubbe of Moms for Liberty, and Collier County businessman Alfie Oakes.

About Michael Carbonara

Michael Carbonara is a South Florida entrepreneur, husband, and father running for Congress in South Florida. After building companies across payments, technology, genetics, and fertility care, he is focused on restoring affordability, defending constitutional freedoms, and making communities safer. A lifelong conservative and groundbreaking entrepreneur, Carbonara has built successful businesses in banking, cryptocurrency, and fertility care. He resides in South Florida with his wife, who escaped communist Cuba for freedom in America, and their children.

MichaelCarbonara.com

Paid for by Carbonara for Congress.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Carbonara for Congress