Brown Fertility Welcomes Nationally Recognized Fertility Specialist Dr. Angeline Beltsos

TAMPA, Fla., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Fertility is pleased to announce that Dr. Angeline N. Beltsos has joined the practice, further strengthening its clinical leadership and expanding access to advanced fertility care across Florida and Georgia.

Dr. Beltsos will see patients through Brown Fertility's Tampa, Orlando, and Jacksonville locations, with Tampa serving as her primary location.

Dr. Angeline N. Beltsos

Dr. Beltsos is a nationally recognized leader in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility with more than three decades of experience in fertility medicine. She is double board-certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility.

Throughout her career, Dr. Beltsos has performed more than 12,000 egg retrievals and more than 15,000 embryo transfers, placing her among the most experienced fertility specialists in the country. Her clinical expertise includes in vitro fertilization, fertility preservation, advanced genetic testing technologies, and individualized fertility treatment planning.

Dr. Beltsos earned her medical degree from Michigan State University, completed her OB/GYN residency at Loyola University Medical Center, and completed her fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at Washington University in St. Louis. She has been recognized multiple times as a Castle Connolly and Chicago Magazine "Top Doctor," reflecting peer recognition of her clinical excellence and contributions to reproductive medicine.

In addition to her clinical work, Dr. Beltsos has held significant leadership roles across the fertility field. She is the Founder, CEO, and former Chief Medical Officer of Vios Fertility Institute, previously served in executive leadership at Kindbody, and is the Founder and Executive Chair of the Midwest Reproductive Symposium International, one of the largest global conferences in reproductive medicine.

Brown Fertility provides personalized fertility care through a team of reproductive specialists, nurses, embryologists, and support professionals dedicated to helping patients navigate the medical and emotional aspects of family building. The practice offers care across multiple locations in Florida and Georgia, combining advanced reproductive technology with a compassionate, patient-centered approach.

The addition of Dr. Beltsos represents an important step in Brown Fertility's continued commitment to clinical excellence, innovation, and expanded access to fertility care. Her experience in reproductive medicine, physician leadership, and patient-centered treatment aligns with the practice's mission to provide individualized care for patients at every stage of the fertility journey.

"I am honored to join Brown Fertility and to work alongside a team so deeply committed to helping individuals and couples build their families," said Dr. Beltsos. "Fertility care is both highly personal and deeply scientific, and I look forward to bringing compassionate guidance, evidence-based treatment, and continued innovation to patients throughout Florida and Georgia."

Brown Fertility provides a comprehensive range of fertility services, including:

Fertility testing and diagnosis

In vitro fertilization

Intrauterine insemination

Frozen embryo transfer

Egg donation

Donor sperm

Embryo donation

Gestational surrogacy

Fertility preservation

IVF for family balancing

Advanced genetic testing

Timed intercourse

HSG testing

Infertility-related surgeries

PCOS fertility care

Endometrial receptivity testing

PRP fertility treatment

Medical injection services

About Brown Fertility

Brown Fertility is a leading fertility practice serving patients across Florida and Georgia with advanced reproductive care, personalized treatment plans, and compassionate support. The practice provides fertility testing, IVF, IUI, egg donation, fertility preservation, gestational surrogacy, and treatment for complex reproductive conditions.

Brown Fertility is located at https://www.brownfertility.com/, 4602 North Armenia Avenue, Suite 200, Tampa, FL 33603, and can be reached at 877-260-0352. Prospective patients interested in fertility care, second opinions, or advanced reproductive treatment options are encouraged to contact the practice to schedule an appointment.

SOURCE Brown Fertility