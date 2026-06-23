Brown-Forman Launches el Jimador Tequila Spritz Nationwide, a Fresh Twist on the Classic Spritz

News provided byel Jimador Tequila Spritz
Jun 23, 2026, 09:00 ET
Ready-to-drink cocktail brings bright flavors and easy refreshment to consumers across the U.S.
LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown-Forman today announced the national launch of el Jimador Tequila Spritz, a crisp canned cocktail for those who want refreshing, ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages.
Made with 100% Blanco Tequila, the new spritz reimagines a beloved classic cocktail. It delivers a sophisticated, tequila-forward profile, perfectly balanced with vibrant, natural fruit flavors.
"Available in three distinct flavors, the el Jimador Tequila Spritz delivers a light, spritz drinking experience perfect for any summer activity, and every social gathering," said Mary Beth O'Mara, USA&C Brand Director, Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Portfolio, Brown-Forman. "As the latest addition to our growing portfolio in this incredibly fast-growing category, this bar-quality cocktail is the natural next step in our RTD journey. It is more than a spritz; it is an invitation to connect and refresh with a drink that's perfect for summer."
At 4.8% ABV, el Jimador Tequila Spritz meets the growing demand for sessionable options, debuting in three vibrant varieties—Mango, Lime, and Orange—each delivering a refreshing, bar-quality flavor profile without compromise. Each expression will hit shelves across the USA this July. Available in convenient 4-packs of 12 oz. (355 mL) sleek cans with a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $10.99. Check your local retailer for availability.
About el Jimador Tequila Spritz
el Jimador Tequila Spritz is a ready-to-drink spritz cocktail made with 100% blanco tequila, available in three vibrant varieties: Mango, Lime and Orange. Light, bubbly and easy to drink, el Jimador Tequila Spritz is crafted for all occasions. Each flavor is available in sleek 12 oz. cans in convenient 4-packs at a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $10.99. Please drink responsibly. Responsibility.org. Tequila Specialty, 4.8% alc./vol., imported by Brown-Forman, Louisville, KY.
SOURCE el Jimador Tequila Spritz
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