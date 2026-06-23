Brown-Forman Launches el Jimador Tequila Spritz Nationwide, a Fresh Twist on the Classic Spritz

Ready-to-drink cocktail brings bright flavors and easy refreshment to consumers across the U.S.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown-Forman today announced the national launch of el Jimador Tequila Spritz, a crisp canned cocktail for those who want refreshing, ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages.

Made with 100% Blanco Tequila, the new spritz reimagines a beloved classic cocktail. It delivers a sophisticated, tequila-forward profile, perfectly balanced with vibrant, natural fruit flavors.

el Jimador Tequila Spritz debuting in three vibrant varieties—Mango, Lime, and Orange.

"Available in three distinct flavors, the el Jimador Tequila Spritz delivers a light, spritz drinking experience perfect for any summer activity, and every social gathering," said Mary Beth O'Mara, USA&C Brand Director, Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Portfolio, Brown-Forman. "As the latest addition to our growing portfolio in this incredibly fast-growing category, this bar-quality cocktail is the natural next step in our RTD journey. It is more than a spritz; it is an invitation to connect and refresh with a drink that's perfect for summer."

At 4.8% ABV, el Jimador Tequila Spritz meets the growing demand for sessionable options, debuting in three vibrant varieties—Mango, Lime, and Orange—each delivering a refreshing, bar-quality flavor profile without compromise. Each expression will hit shelves across the USA this July. Available in convenient 4-packs of 12 oz. (355 mL) sleek cans with a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $10.99. Check your local retailer for availability.

About el Jimador Tequila Spritz

el Jimador Tequila Spritz is a ready-to-drink spritz cocktail made with 100% blanco tequila, available in three vibrant varieties: Mango, Lime and Orange. Light, bubbly and easy to drink, el Jimador Tequila Spritz is crafted for all occasions. Each flavor is available in sleek 12 oz. cans in convenient 4-packs at a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $10.99. Please drink responsibly. Responsibility.org. Tequila Specialty, 4.8% alc./vol., imported by Brown-Forman, Louisville, KY.

SOURCE el Jimador Tequila Spritz