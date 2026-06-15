Bruce Buffer Entered the UFC Freedom 250 Octagon in Custom Stars & Stripes Suit by King & Bay

A limited collector's run of 40 pieces is now available, offering fans the opportunity to own a part of this historic moment

TORONTO, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Legendary UFC announcer Bruce Buffer stepped into the Octagon in style at UFC Freedom 250 at The White House last night, wearing a bespoke Stars & Stripes suit handcrafted by luxury menswear brand King & Bay.

Bruce Buffer poses in a custom Stars & Stripes suit designed by King & Bay for UFC Freedom 250.

The fully handmade garment featured a jacquard-weave jacket detailed with gold-coloured stars and tuxedo trousers accented with 24-karat gold thread stripes, crafted from fabric sourced from one of the world's finest mills. Created exclusively for the historic fight, which commemorated America's semiquincentennial and coincided with Flag Day and the President's birthday, the suit's handmade details took approximately 64 hours to construct.

In celebration, King & Bay has released a very limited collector's run of 40 suits made from the same fabric, with each suit's lining bearing Bruce Buffer's autograph.

The Stars & Stripes suit is the latest in a decade-long collaboration between Buffer and King & Bay, most recently a commemorative jacket celebrating Buffer's 30th anniversary with UFC.

"Over the past decade, we've crafted beautiful and unique custom pieces for Bruce, but this one carried a different weight," said Hozefa Hararwala, Master Clothier at King & Bay. "We wanted real presence under the Octagon lights — confident, not costume — and the jacquard weave and 24-karat stripes do the heavy lifting there. After ten years of dressing Bruce, you learn how to design for the man and the moment at the same time."

For more information on King & Bay or to purchase a custom replica Stars & Stripes Suit, visit mykingandbay.com.

About King & Bay

King & Bay is a fine luxury menswear house and events curator. Excellence is ingrained in King & Bay's philosophy, from its handcrafted garments made in-house to its exceptional client approach. King & Bay's Master Clothiers possess more than 60 years of experience, providing truly bespoke and custom garments for every client. To learn more about King & Bay, visit mykingandbay.com or follow @mykingandbay on Instagram.

SOURCE King & Bay