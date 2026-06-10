BSI Financial Unveils New Logo Reflecting Continued Innovation in AI and Mortgage Servicing

Company's AI-powered borrower communications platform Milo achieves record performance milestones

IRVING, Texas, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BSI Financial Services, a national mortgage fintech platform, today introduced a new corporate logo designed to reflect the company's continued progress as a customer-first, technology-driven mortgage servicer and its ongoing investment in innovation across the mortgage lifecycle.

"Our business has evolved significantly over the past several years," said Gagan Sharma, founder and CEO of BSI Financial Services. "We've invested heavily in technology, data analytics, automation and artificial intelligence to create a better experience for borrowers, originators, partners and investors. Our new logo reflects this evolution."

BSI continues to expand its use of artificial intelligence across customer communications, servicing operations and investor reporting. Applications include loan boarding, data reconciliation, compliance monitoring and predictive portfolio analytics.

One of BSI's most visible innovations is Milo, the company's AI-powered borrower communications platform. Through natural voice and chat capabilities, Milo helps borrowers quickly obtain answers to common servicing questions such as payment status, escrow information and account details without waiting for a customer service representative, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Milo is capable of handling hundreds of borrower conversations simultaneously through voice and chat channels, helping borrowers receive immediate assistance while allowing customer service teams to focus on more complex situations that require human expertise.

Since introducing Milo, the company has achieved a 73% resolution rate for borrower requests while reducing inbound call center volume by approximately 660 calls per week.

Recent Milo milestones include:

Voice bot performance reached an all-time high, with 26% of calls fully resolved without human intervention.





Total voice calls fully contained by the platform reached a record 2,650 in a single month.





Combined call containment through Milo and BSI's interactive voice response system exceeded 66%.





Milo and related digital servicing tools saved approximately 748 staff hours during March 2026 alone.

Between 40% and 70% of borrowers who interact with Milo do not contact the company again within three days, indicating that the platform is successfully resolving many customer inquiries on the first interaction.

BSI's new logo introduces a cleaner, more modern design while retaining BSI's signature orange color, reinforcing the company's commitment to innovation, transparency, customer service and long-term growth. "It reflects the company BSI has become and where we're headed. We have built a strong foundation as a trusted mortgage servicing partner, and we continue to invest in technologies that help us innovate, scale, and better serve our customers." said Roman Vega, SVP of Marketing at BSI Financial Services.

The new logo will be implemented across the company's digital platforms, customer communications, and marketing materials throughout 2026.

About BSI Financial Services

BSI Financial Services is leading the evolution of mortgage servicing for originators, investors, and homeowners using a mortgage fintech platform. The company brings together a talented team with long mortgage industry expertise, scalable digital capabilities, and deep regulatory understanding. BSI Financial is one of the fastest-growing mortgage servicers across the industry and currently services nearly $50 billion in mortgages. The company is approved as a servicer by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, VA, and USDA, approved as an issuer by Ginnie Mae, and rated by S&P, Fitch, KBRA and DBRS as a servicer. For more information, visit www.bsifinancial.com

PRESS CONTACT FOR BSI:

Mary McGarity

Strategic Vantage Marketing & Public Relations

203-260-5476

[email protected]

SOURCE BSI Financial Services