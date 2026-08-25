BTC Digital Signs Three-Party MOU to Advance AI Data Center Project in Hai Phong, Vietnam

The framework covers site readiness, power access, technical planning and financing preparation; the Vietnamese partner confirms a planned power load of approximately 300 MW

SINGAPORE, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BTC Digital Ltd. ("BTC Digital" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BTCT), a Nasdaq-listed digital computing infrastructure company, today announced that it signed a memorandum of understanding (the "MOU") on August 20, 2026 with Nam Trang Cat Investment and Development Joint Stock Company ("NTC") and SG Partners Co., Limited ("SGP"). The MOU establishes a three-party framework to evaluate and prepare an artificial intelligence data center ("AIDC") project in Hai Phong, Vietnam.

According to information confirmed by NTC, the Nam Trang Cat Industrial Park in Hai Phong covers approximately 2 million square meters and has a planned power load of approximately 300 megawatts ("MW"). Using the industrial park as the proposed project base, the parties intend to conduct phased work on feasibility, site and power-access verification, network and cooling design, permitting, customer-demand validation, and financing and investment planning.

Cooperation Framework

Under the MOU, NTC is expected to support local project coordination and assist with verification of relevant site, power and infrastructure conditions. BTC Digital is expected to contribute its digital computing infrastructure experience and international business resources to project evaluation and technical preparation. SGP is expected to support engagement with potential investors, financing sources and industry participants.

The MOU provides for a two-year cooperation period and an initial six-month exclusivity period. Except for provisions concerning the cooperation period, exclusivity and general terms, the principal commercial arrangements under the MOU are non-binding. Any investment, financing, construction, equipment procurement, power supply, customer contract or operating arrangement remains subject to due diligence, required approvals, financing arrangements and definitive agreements.

BTC Digital's management commented, "This MOU gives the parties a practical framework for the next stage of work: verifying the site and power profile, completing the technical design, mapping permitting requirements and evaluating the project's capital structure. We intend to advance the Hai Phong opportunity in stages and make investment or construction decisions only after the key conditions have been validated," said Siguang Peng, Chief Executive Officer of BTC Digital Ltd.

Strategic Rationale and Next Steps

The cooperation extends BTC Digital's AI computing infrastructure strategy and provides a platform for evaluating digital-infrastructure opportunities in Southeast Asia. The parties plan to establish a preparatory working group and develop an action plan focused on confirming the project entity and site rights, verifying power availability and interconnection conditions, developing engineering and cooling concepts, assessing permitting and data-compliance requirements, validating customer demand, estimating capital requirements, and evaluating financing and implementation arrangements.

The Company intends to provide market updates if and when the project reaches material milestones requiring disclosure.

About BTC Digital Ltd.

BTC Digital Ltd. is a digital computing infrastructure company with operations and strategic initiatives in blockchain infrastructure and AI computing infrastructure. The Company is currently engaged in businesses including cryptocurrency mining, mining farm construction, data center operation, and related business activities, while it is also advancing the development of AI computing infrastructure and related services.

For more information, please visit: https://btct.us/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release other than statements of historical or current fact, including statements regarding the potential Hai Phong AIDC project, the preparatory working group, site and power conditions, technical planning, permitting, customer demand, financing, investment, construction and operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans and expectations, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially due to, among other factors, the inability to secure or verify site or power conditions, obtain permits or financing, enter into definitive agreements, validate customer demand, manage cost and schedule changes, obtain counterparty performance, comply with changes in Vietnamese or other applicable law, and the other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

SOURCE BTC Digital Ltd.