BTC POWER Survey: 94% of Commercial Decision-Makers Say EV Charging Is Now Essential Infrastructure

New study of 200+ commercial EV charging leaders reveals record satisfaction alongside emerging challenges that will define the industry's next phase of growth

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BTC POWER, a leading U.S.-based manufacturer of commercial EV charging systems, today released findings from its State of EV Charging survey, a proprietary study of more than 200 commercial decision-makers actively deploying EV charging infrastructure across retail, fleet, hospitality, corporate campuses, fueling/convenience stores, and multi-family housing.

The data signals a market that has crossed a critical threshold:

Download the 2026 State of EV Charging survey insights

94% of organizations report EV charging has become essential to how they operate and compete

92% report significant or moderate positive impact from their charging programs

97% plan to increase EV charging investment, including 66% who are very likely to boost spending

99% agree that EV charging represents a competitive advantage for their organization

Yet record satisfaction scores exist alongside significant performance and software challenges, gaps that will separate leading operators from those left behind.

"The switching trends revealed by the data are highly instructive. Performance and reliability now outrank cost as the primary reasons charging network operators change vendors. That tells us the EV charging market has matured beyond a lowest-price mindset. Decision-makers have experienced installations that failed to meet expectations, and they now recognize that the true cost of unreliable hardware—including downtime, maintenance, lost revenue, and poor driver experiences—far exceeds any upfront savings. As the industry continues to scale, performance, reliability, and long-term value will separate the market leaders from those left behind."

— SJ Oh, Chief Revenue Officer, BTC POWER

What the Data Reveals: Confidence, Challenges, and What Comes Next

The survey surfaces a nuanced picture of a maturing market, one where confidence is high, but the bar for performance is rising. Among the additional findings:

Despite widespread media coverage of federal funding uncertainty, 90% of decision-makers expressed confidence that government and industry policies will sustain EV charging growth. Federal tax credits, NEVI funding, and utility incentives influence 61% of deployment plans, while state incentives affect 58%.

Environmental sustainability, tied with customer demand at 46%, is the top driver of EV charging adoption, outpacing revenue generation (36%) and fleet transition (32%).

60% of decision-makers prefer a full-service partner from planning through ongoing support, more than three times the 17% who prefer a hardware-only provider.

"A few years ago, sustainability was the reason companies started looking at EV charging. Now it is one of several reasons they cannot stop," Oh said. "Among corporate campuses specifically, 55% cited ESG progress as their top realized benefit from EV charging programs, the highest single-category score across all facility types in the survey."

For more information revealed in the full State of EV Charging white paper, including segment-by-segment analysis and findings on vendor selection, software performance, and what's driving expansion decisions, find the full report available for download at btcpower.com/state-of-ev-charging, or contact us directly to discuss what the data means for your organization.

About BTC POWER

BTC POWER is a leading manufacturer of commercial electric vehicle charging systems in North America, with 25,000+ charging systems deployed across more than 4 continents and 26 years in operation. The company designs, engineers, builds, and supports its full product line in-house from its Irvine, California headquarters -- a Buy America-compliant production facility. BTC POWER's Gen 4 All-in-One DC Fast Charger and DC Split System serve CPOs, fleet operators, fueling and convenience chains, retailers, government agencies, and corporate campuses. BTC POWER achieves 98% uptime based on factual operational data across its installed base. Learn more at btcpower.com.

Media Contact:

Goldstein Group Communications

Carolyn Polanski

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SOURCE BTC POWER