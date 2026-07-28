BTU Class Reminder: Peabody Investors are Reminded of the Upcoming August 24 Deadline in the Filed Securities Fraud Class Action to Recover Losses

A securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Peabody investors after its stock plummeted over 9% because Peabody allegedly misled investors regarding the coal production at Centurion, its flagship premium hard coking coal mine.

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) and certain of the Company's senior executives for securities fraud after its significant stock drop resulting from potential violations of the federal securities laws.

If you invested in Peabody, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/peabody-class-action-lawsuit.

Key Details of the Peabody ($BTU) Class Action:

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 24, 2026

August 24, 2026 Alleged Misconduct: Securities fraud relating to Peabody's statements about the coal production at Centurion, its flagship premium hard coking coal mine.

Securities relating to Peabody's statements about the coal production at Centurion, its flagship premium hard coking coal mine. Largest Alleged Stock Drop: March 30, 2026 – 9.7% stock drop

March 30, 2026 – 9.7% stock drop Court: U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri

U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri Action: Contact BFA Law to discuss your rights

Investors have until August 24, 2026 to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts securities fraud claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors in Peabody common stock. The class action is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri. It is captioned McGeachy v. Peabody, et al., No. 26-cv-01020.

Why is Peabody Being Sued for Securities Fraud?

Peabody is a producer of metallurgic and thermal coal that owns interests in 16 active coal mining operations in the United States and Australia.

According to the complaint, during the relevant period, Peabody announced it would be increasing production from its flagship premium hard coking coal mine, Centurion due to an acceleration of longwall operations. Peabody stated that shipments of Centurion's premium hard coking coal would expand sevenfold in 2026 to 3.5 million tons and even more beyond that time. On February 5, 2026, Peabody indicated that the team was "putting the finishing touches on the Centurion mine in advance of starting longwall mining, well ahead of its original schedule."

As alleged, in truth, the Centurion mine was facing significant commissioning challenges resulting in increased costs and volume decreases in its production.

Why did Peabody's Stock Drop?

On March 30, 2026, Peabody announced lower sales volume from the Centurion mine due to a delivery of only 250,000 tons in the first quarter. Peabody attributed the low volume to "greater than anticipated mine commissioning challenges."

This news caused the price of Peabody common stock to drop $3.82 per share, or 9.7%, from $39.50 per share on March 27, 2026, to $35.68 per share on March 30, 2026.

Then, on May 5, 2026, Peabody announced additional delays to the commissioning of the Centurion mine as well as increased costs and lower volume. Peabody stated it only expected to sell about 300,000 tons in the second quarter and reduced its full year sales outlook for Centurion from 3.5 million tons to 2.5 million tons.

This news caused the price of Peabody common stock to drop $1.52 per share, or 5.7%, from $26.52 per share on May 4, 2026, to $25.00 per share on May 5, 2025.

Click here for more information: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/peabody-class-action-lawsuit.

What Can You Do?

If you invested in Peabody, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/peabody-class-action-lawsuit

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named "Elite Trial Lawyers" by the National Law Journal, "Litigation Stars" by Benchmark Litigation, among the top "500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers" by Lawdragon, "Titans of the Plaintiffs' Bar" by Law360 and "SuperLawyers" by Thomson Reuters.

Most recently, The Legal 500 awarded BFA the most client satisfaction accolades of any plaintiff's securities litigation law firm, with clients noting: "[t]here is no better service provider in the practice area," "[t]he interest of the client is always front and center," and "[t]here isn't a better firm in this space." One testimonial described the firm as "nimble and entrepreneurial," with a "relentless focus on adding value for clients."

Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.'s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit https://www.bfalaw.com.

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/peabody-class-action-lawsuit

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SOURCE Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP