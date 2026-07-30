BTU Shareholder Alert: August 24, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Peabody Energy Corporation Securities Class Action - Contact SueWallSt

Wall Street's Centurion Mine Expectations Were Built on Peabody Energy's Alleged Misrepresentations, and the Analyst Downgrades That Followed Cost BTU Investors Dearly

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt reminds purchasers of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) securities of a pending securities class action. Jefferies maintained its Buy rating even Peabody slashed first quarter Centurion output expectations by 64% on March 30, 2026. UBS titled its response "Centurion ramp-up challenges now resolved." Both firms accepted management's framing that the issues were temporary and contained. Neither had reason to suspect the full scope of what the May 5, 2026 earnings call would reveal: 8-year-old unused equipment failing under load, roof integrity deteriorating from moisture accumulation, floor softening beneath misaligned shields, and a 1-million-ton cut to full-year met segment guidance. The analysts who covered BTU built their models on company assurances that proved, according to a securities class action, to be materially misleading.

Investors who purchased BTU stock between October 14, 2024 and May 4, 2026 and suffered losses may be eligible for recovery. Check if you might be eligible to recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

BTU shares fell from a Class Period high of $39.50 to $25.00, a total decline of $14.50 per share (36.7%). The lead plaintiff deadline is August 24, 2026.

Initial Analyst Optimism Built on Company Guidance

Sell-side coverage of Peabody Energy through late 2025 and into early 2026 reflected a consensus built directly on management's repeated assurances. The complaint details how executives told investors on October 14, 2024 that Centurion was advancing "on time and on budget" toward full longwall production in March 2026. By the July 31, 2025 earnings call, management announced the timeline had actually accelerated to February 2026, and by the February 5, 2026 earnings call, management projected an NPV of $2.1 billion for the asset. Analysts incorporated these statements into price targets and earnings models that assumed 3.5 million tons of Centurion shipments for 2026 and met coal costs of $113 per tonne.

The Downgrades Begin

The March 30, 2026 Regulation FD filing reduced Q1 Centurion output from 700,000 tons to 250,000 tons, citing vague "mining commissioning challenges." Analysts noted the shortfall but largely accepted management's narrative. Jefferies observed the miss "stems from 'greater-than-expected mine commissioning challenges'" but maintained its Buy rating, as alleged in the complaint. UBS concluded challenges were "now resolved" and that "no material geology/geotechnical issues have been observed." BTU fell 9.7% that day, yet Wall Street lacked the information necessary to fully reassess the stock because, the lawsuit contends, Peabody withheld critical details about the scope and cause of the failures.

Execution Concerns Intensified on May 5, 2026

The second corrective disclosure changed the analyst calculus entirely:

Full-year Centurion shipments cut from 3.5 million tons to 2.5 million tons

Met segment cost guidance increased from $113 to $123-$133 per ton

Q1 actual met coal costs reported at $142 per ton, 25.7% above original guidance

Met segment recorded an adjusted EBITDA loss of $7 million, reduced by $80 million from the Centurion ramp-up failure

Equipment that had been unused for 8 years failed under full underground load conditions

Roof control problems and floor softening required ongoing remediation with no firm resolution date

BTU dropped an additional 5.7% on this disclosure. The gap between what analysts had modeled and what Peabody actually delivered reflected, according to the action, the distance between the company's public assurances and operational reality.

Why Analyst Shifts Matter for BTU Investors

"When analyst expectations are built on incomplete or misleading company disclosures, the resulting corrections can cause significant investor harm. The evolution of Wall Street coverage on Peabody Energy illustrates how misleading corporate statements can distort market pricing until the truth forces a reassessment." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Sell-side analysts function as information intermediaries. When they receive inaccurate or incomplete guidance from a company, their models transmit that misinformation into stock prices through target prices and ratings. BTU investors who purchased shares at prices reflecting analyst optimism built on allegedly false management statements suffered direct harm when successive corrective disclosures forced analysts to revise their assumptions downward.

Learn more about the case or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BTU Lawsuit

Q: What is the BTU class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) alleging materially false and misleading statements between October 14, 2024 and May 4, 2026 regarding the timeline and viability of the Centurion mine ramp-up. Shares fell approximately 36.7% after the truth was revealed, causing significant losses for shareholders.

Q: How much did BTU stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 36.7%, a decline of $14.50 per share, after the company disclosed the full scope of Centurion mine commissioning failures and cut full-year met segment guidance by 1 million tons. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the BTU lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Peabody Energy made materially false or misleading statements regarding the Centurion mine being "on time and on budget" for a March 2026 ramp-up, while concealing that 8-year-old unused equipment was experiencing mechanical and electrical failures and that roof control and floor softening problems were emerging underground.

Q: What do BTU investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation case evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I already sold my BTU shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court consolidates and appoints a single lead counsel. Contacting Levi & Korsinsky before August 24, 2026 ensures your losses are considered.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com