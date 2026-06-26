BTU SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Notifies Peabody Energy Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Deadline on August 24, 2026

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As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Peabody Energy's Centurion mine and the multitude of issues causing delays to the ramp-up and the return to full longwall production dates. Such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Peabody Energy's securities at artificially inflated prices.

On March 30, 2026, Peabody Energy issued a press release lowering guidance pertaining to Centurion mine's expected first quarter 2026 output, announcing that sales volume from the Centurion mine was expected to deliver approximately 250,000 tons in the first quarter due to "greater-than-anticipated mine commissioning challenges" (compared to previous estimates of around 700,000 tons). On this news, Peabody Energy's stock price fell $3.82, or approximately 9.7%, to close at $35.68 per share on March 30, 2026.

On May 5, 2026, Peabody Energy issued a press release disclosing the Company's failure to ramp-up Centurion by the long-awaited March 2026 deadline and cutting guidance related to full year met segment volumes to reflect the increased cost and substantial volume decrease, reducing the full year sales outlook for Centurion to 2.5 million tons compared to the original expectation of 3.5 million tons. On this news, Peabody Energy's stock price fell $1.52, or 5.7%, to close at $25.00 per share on May 5, 2026.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Peabody Energy's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Peabody Energy class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/BTU or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for Investors Regarding the Peabody Energy Securities Class Action Lawsuit:

What is the Peabody Energy securities fraud lawsuit about?

The lawsuit alleges that Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) and certain of its officers and directors made materially false and misleading statements and/or concealed material adverse facts concerning the true condition of the Company's Centurion mine, including the nature and severity of issues allegedly causing delays to its ramp-up and return to full longwall production. The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants provided investors with overwhelmingly positive statements about the Centurion mine while purportedly withholding information about the multitude of operational challenges affecting it. These allegedly false and misleading statements are said to have caused investors to purchase Peabody Energy securities at artificially inflated prices. The inflation in the stock price allegedly began to correct when Peabody Energy disclosed, on March 30, 2026, that first quarter 2026 output from the Centurion mine was expected to reach only approximately 250,000 tons — well below prior estimates of approximately 700,000 tons — due to "greater-than-anticipated mine commissioning challenges," and further when the Company disclosed on May 5, 2026 that it had failed to ramp up the mine by its March 2026 deadline and cut its full-year sales outlook for Centurion from 3.5 million tons to 2.5 million tons.

Who may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit?

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) securities on the NASDAQ between October 14, 2024 and May 4, 2026, inclusive, may be eligible to participate in this lawsuit as members of the proposed class. Eligibility to participate is not limited to investors who seek appointment as lead plaintiff; any qualifying class member may share in any recovery that may ultimately be obtained. Investors who purchased Peabody Energy securities during the Class Period and suffered losses are encouraged to review their transaction records to determine whether they fall within the defined class. Participation in a class action does not require that an investor take any individual legal action or incur separate legal fees to potentially benefit from any recovery achieved on behalf of the class.

What is a lead plaintiff, and how can I seek appointment?

A lead plaintiff is a court-appointed representative who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation, including making key decisions regarding litigation strategy and the selection of lead counsel. Any class member who purchased Peabody Energy securities during the Class Period and suffered a loss may move the court for appointment as lead plaintiff, and courts typically appoint the movant with the largest financial interest in the outcome of the litigation who otherwise satisfies applicable legal requirements. The deadline to file a motion seeking appointment as lead plaintiff is August 24, 2026. Importantly, investors are not required to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in order to participate in the class and share in any recovery that may result from the litigation — class members who do not serve as lead plaintiff retain the ability to benefit from any settlement or judgment.

What should investors do if they purchased Peabody Energy stock during the Class Period?

Investors who purchased Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) securities between October 14, 2024 and May 4, 2026, inclusive, are encouraged to promptly review their brokerage records and account statements to confirm the dates and prices at which they acquired and, if applicable, sold their shares. Investors should take steps to preserve all relevant documentation, including transaction confirmations, account statements, and any communications relating to their Peabody Energy holdings, as such records may be relevant to establishing eligibility and calculating losses. Given that the lead plaintiff motion deadline is August 24, 2026, investors wishing to be considered for appointment as lead plaintiff should act well in advance of that date. Investors may wish to consult with Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP or other qualified securities counsel to evaluate their legal rights and options before the deadline.

Why should investors contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP?

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP has represented investors in securities litigation for decades and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders. Investors who purchased Peabody Energy securities during the Class Period may contact the firm to discuss their legal rights, potential claims, and the lead plaintiff process at no cost or obligation.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

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