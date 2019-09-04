Bug Tracking Software Market by Deployment, Organization Size, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bug Tracking Software Market by Deployment (On-premise and Cloud), Organization Size (Small Enterprises, Medium-sized Enterprises, and Large Enterprises), and Industry Vertical (BFSI, Telecommunications, Manufacturing, Information Technology, Retail, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Bug tracking software enables to detect bugs in software projects, resolve them, and ensure to have contingency & preventive measures with the purpose of not repeating the detected bugs in the future projects. It allows individuals or groups of developers to keep a track of unresolved bugs in the product effectively and maintain a database of problem reports. Apart from tracking bugs, it can submit & review patches, enable communication with members, and manage quality assurance. Depending on the tool being used, the testing team can tie bugs to changed code, tests, or other data that will permit traceability or analysis on bug trends.



Factors such as surge in need for bug-free software development in shortest turnaround time (TAT), increase in spending on software testing process, and surge in adoption of automated testing environment among organizations drive the growth of the global bug tracking software market. Furthermore, rise in adoption of cloud-based project management software fuels the growth of the bug tracking software market. However, presence of free & open-source bug tracking software hampers the market growth. On the contrary, integration of advanced technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence for bug tracking in software development process is anticipated to offer remunerative opportunities for market expansion.



The global bug tracking software market is segmented by deployment, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Based on deployment type, it is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. According to organization size, it is classified into small enterprises, medium sized enterprises, and large enterprises. On the basis of industry vertical, it is fragmented into BFSI, telecommunications, manufacturing, information technology, retail, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the market. These include Airbrake, Atlassian (JIRA), Axosoft, Bugsnag Inc., IBM, Inflectra Corporation, JetBrains, Nulab (backlog), Raygun, and Zoho Corporation.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• The study presents an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

• Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market is provided in this study.

• Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



BY DEPLOYMENT

• On-premise

• Cloud



BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

• Small Enterprises

• Medium-sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises



BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

• BFSI

• Telecommunications

• Manufacturing

• Information Technology

• Retail

• Others



BY REGION

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa



KEY MARKET PLAYERS

• Airbrake

• Atlassian (JIRA)

Axosoft, Bugsnag Inc.

• IBM

• Inflectra Corporation

• JetBrains

• Nulab (backlog)

• Raygun

• Zoho Corporation



