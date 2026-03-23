Build AI brilliance at SAS Innovate 2026

Register today for the premier data and AI conference, April 26–30 in Grapevine, Texas

CARY, N.C., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agentic AI in action, models at work in industry, the latest in quantum AI: all this and more awaits attendees of SAS Innovate 2026, the flagship conference of data and AI leader SAS. Hosted this year from April 26–30, in Grapevine, Texas, business leaders and tech users will gather to explore more than 200 breakout sessions, 50 workshops and demos and 20 certification opportunities.

SAS Innovate attendees will come away inspired to make real-world, transformative impact with data and AI. Post this Register for SAS Innovate 2026.

"SAS Innovate 2026 marks a truly special milestone for SAS and our users," said Jennifer Chase, Chief Marketing Officer at SAS. "This year we celebrate our 50th anniversary.

"For 50 years, we've helped our customers navigate every economic shift and technology transition. And now we are poised to support the most powerful and consequential generational shift of our time: the AI era. SAS Innovate attendees will come away equipped with new skills, invigorated by relevant insights, and inspired to make real-world, transformative impact with data and AI."

AI goes to work for industry excellence

Attendees are encouraged to keep checking back for updates on SAS Innovate's jam-packed agenda. Join the thriving innovation hub to see customer presentations across industries, hands-on workshops, networking hours, demos and more.

Solution connects will help industry practitioners and leaders solve problems unique to their sectors, including financial services, government and public sector, health and life sciences, customer intelligence, and Internet of things (IoT).

Customers, partners and students from any industry (seasoned coders, low/no-code practitioners and beginners alike!) will power through the SAS Hackathon Bootcamp. Here, they'll work on assignments for practical learning on real-world challenges, all in the spirit of collaboration, competition and fun.

Speakers that inspire

Mel Robbins, creator and host of the Mel Robbins Podcast and number one New York Times bestselling author, will join Jennifer Chase for a fireside chat on motivation, mindset and making big ideas happen.

With more than 60 million subscribers, sports and comedy YouTube superstars Dude Perfect will host a takeover with live competitions featuring SAS Innovate attendees, custom-built challenges created exclusively for SAS Innovate and a behind-the-scenes conversation on how Dude Perfect uses creativity, analytics and audience insights to power their global brand.

Register today!

Ready to join the fun? Register for SAS Innovate 2026 to join leaders, users and partners at the data and AI event of the year. This year's event is proudly supported by our partner sponsors, including Microsoft, Intel and AWS.

About SAS

SAS is a global leader in data and AI. With SAS software and industry-specific solutions, organizations transform data into trusted decisions. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2026 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.

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SOURCE SAS