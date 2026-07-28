Buildforce Raises $10M Series A to Staff Electricians Nationally

Strategic investors lead financing to double down on national expansion and further development of technology

HOUSTON, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Buildforce, the largest tech-enabled electrician staffing business in the US, today announced it has raised $10 million in Series A funding led by Saepio Capital with participation from new investor Blue Heron Capital and existing investors including Revolution's Rise of the Rest Seed Fund, S3 Ventures, and Chicago Ventures. The new capital will be used to fuel continued national expansion and to further develop its technology, serving both electricians and electrical contractors.

Founded in 2019, Buildforce is a tech-enabled services company focused on connecting electricians with electrical contractors working on commercial and industrial construction projects. The company's platform is twofold: a Buildforce Mobile Application for individual electricians to find and perform work, and a web application for electrical contractors to find and manage electricians. To date, Buildforce electricians have logged over 2,000,000 hours working with the company on over 2,000 commercial construction projects.

"This financing is a major milestone in furthering our mission to help people dedicated to a career in the construction trades lead more secure and fulfilling lives," said CEO & Co-founder Moody Heard. "We are thrilled to have this group backing us financially for the next leg of our journey. And I am especially grateful to the Buildforce team and the thousands of electricians and electrical contractors who have helped build this organization."

Buildforce focuses exclusively on the electrical trade within construction. According to a 2026 economic report from BlackRock, the electrical trade is expected to be the single fastest-growing employment category in United States labor market for the next 10 years at a growth rate of 9.5% per annum.

"Buildforce is capitalizing on a clear opportunity in America's generational infrastructure buildout. We believe their mission to use technology to improve lives in the construction space will allow them to make a positive long-term impact on a large and important labor market," said Jaan Bains, Managing Partner at Saepio Capital out of Houston, TX. "We're proud to make an additional investment in the team and lead this round."

"The U.S. is facing a deepening shortage of skilled electricians as demand accelerates. That demand is driven by data center construction, infrastructure investment, and the energy transition. Buildforce created the platform that electricians and contractors needed - a purpose-built labor marketplace with deep workflow integrations beyond job posting," said Nick Graziano, Principal with Blue Heron Capital out of Richmond, VA. "We have strong conviction in Moody and Vu as operators, and we're excited to support the company as it expands."

ABOUT BUILDFORCE

Buildforce is a tech-enabled staffing company focused on the electrical trade based in Houston and Austin, TX. Founded in 2019, the company provides electricians and electrical contractors with a modern marketplace experience, allowing them to connect and work together seamlessly. Its mission is to help people dedicated to a career in the construction trades lead more secure and fulfilling lives. For more information, visit www.buildforce.com.

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SOURCE Buildforce