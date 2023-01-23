Building integrated photovoltaics market size to increase by USD 19,922.77 million; Europe to account for 43% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market by End-user, Panel Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 19,922.77 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 23.12%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market 2023-2027

By region, the global building integrated photovoltaics market is segmented into Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. Europe will account for 43% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the high demand for BIPV installations from the power utilities and residential sector and the rapid growth of renewable energy are driving the growth of the building integrated photovoltaics market in Europe. Buy the report

Company Profiles

The building integrated photovoltaics market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Canadian Solar Inc. - The company offers different types of integrated photovoltaics under the brand name of BiHiKu 7, HiKu7, BiHiKu 6, HiKu 6, and others.

- The company offers different types of integrated photovoltaics under the brand name of BiHiKu 7, HiKu7, BiHiKu 6, HiKu 6, and others. First Solar Inc. - This company offers different types of integrated photovoltaics under the brand name Series 6 and Series 6CuRe.

- This company offers different types of integrated photovoltaics under the brand name Series 6 and Series 6CuRe. Heliatek GmbH - This company offers different types of solar films such as HeliaFilm and HeliaSol.

- This company offers different types of solar films such as HeliaFilm and HeliaSol. Kyocera Corp. - This company provides photovoltaic module under the brand name Mygen Meridian.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the rising demand to reduce energy costs, the growing requirement for energy certifications, and increasing solar energy consumption and installation. However, the absence of BIPV-specific standards is hindering market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By end-user, the market is segmented into commercial, residential, and industrial. The commercial segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into Europe , APAC, North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America . Europe held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Related Reports:

The solar panel recycling market is projected to grow by USD 312.17 million with a CAGR of 26.01% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The reduction in the cost of solar PV systems is notably driving the solar panel recycling market growth, although factors such as challenges associated with product characteristics may impede the market growth.

is projected to grow by with a CAGR of 26.01% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The reduction in the cost of solar PV systems is notably driving the solar panel recycling market growth, although factors such as challenges associated with product characteristics may impede the market growth. The single axis solar PV tracker market is projected to grow by USD 7.43 billion with a CAGR of 19.45% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Declining costs of solar power generation are one of the key drivers supporting the market's growth. Competition from substitutes for single axis PV trackers is one of the factors hampering the market's growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this building integrated photovoltaics market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the building integrated photovoltaics market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across Europe , APAC, North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America .

, APAC, , and , and . A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of building integrated photovoltaics market vendors.

Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 169 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 23.12% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 19922.77 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 21.72 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 43% Key countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled altPOWER Inc., BELECTRIC Solar and Battery GmbH, Canadian Solar Inc., ertex solartechnik GmbH, First Solar Inc., Greatcell Energy Pty Ltd., Hanergy Thin Film Power EME BV, Harsha Abakus Solar Pvt. Ltd., Heliatek GmbH, Kyocera Corp., Meyer Burger Technology AG, PowerFilm Solar Inc., Reliance Industries Ltd., SCHOTT AG, Schuco International KG, Sharp Corp., Trina Solar Co. Ltd., United Solar Ovonic Inc., Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd., and Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Panel Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global building integrated photovoltaics market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global building integrated photovoltaics market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Panel type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Panel type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.6 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 23: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 24: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 25: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 26: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 27: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 28: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 29: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 30: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 31: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 33: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 35: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 39: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 43: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Panel Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Panel Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Panel Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Panel Type

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Panel Type



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Panel Type

7.3 Crystalline panel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Crystalline panel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Crystalline panel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Crystalline panel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Crystalline panel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Thin-film panel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Thin-film panel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Thin-film panel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Thin-film panel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Thin-film panel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Panel Type

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Panel Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 61: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 62: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 64: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 66: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 74: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 78: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 82: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 86: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 90: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 94: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 98: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 102: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 106: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 107: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 108: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 109: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 110: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 111: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 112: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 BELECTRIC Solar and Battery GmbH

Exhibit 113: BELECTRIC Solar and Battery GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 114: BELECTRIC Solar and Battery GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: BELECTRIC Solar and Battery GmbH - Key offerings

12.4 Canadian Solar Inc.

Exhibit 116: Canadian Solar Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Canadian Solar Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Canadian Solar Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 119: Canadian Solar Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Canadian Solar Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 First Solar Inc.

Exhibit 121: First Solar Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: First Solar Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: First Solar Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 124: First Solar Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: First Solar Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Harsha Abakus Solar Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 126: Harsha Abakus Solar Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Harsha Abakus Solar Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Harsha Abakus Solar Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 Heliatek GmbH

Exhibit 129: Heliatek GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 130: Heliatek GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Heliatek GmbH - Key offerings

12.8 Kyocera Corp.

Exhibit 132: Kyocera Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Kyocera Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Kyocera Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Kyocera Corp. - Segment focus

12.9 Meyer Burger Technology AG

Exhibit 136: Meyer Burger Technology AG - Overview



Exhibit 137: Meyer Burger Technology AG - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Meyer Burger Technology AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Meyer Burger Technology AG - Segment focus

12.10 PowerFilm Solar Inc.

Exhibit 140: PowerFilm Solar Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: PowerFilm Solar Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: PowerFilm Solar Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Reliance Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 143: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 146: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

12.12 SCHOTT AG

Exhibit 148: SCHOTT AG - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 149: SCHOTT AG - Business segments

- Business segments

Exhibit 150: SCHOTT AG - Key news

- Key news

Exhibit 151: SCHOTT AG - Key offerings

- Key offerings

Exhibit 152: SCHOTT AG - Segment focus

12.13 Sharp Corp.

Exhibit 153: Sharp Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Sharp Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Sharp Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 156: Sharp Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Sharp Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Trina Solar Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 158: Trina Solar Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Trina Solar Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Trina Solar Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: Trina Solar Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.15 United Solar Ovonic Inc.

Exhibit 162: United Solar Ovonic Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 163: United Solar Ovonic Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: United Solar Ovonic Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 165: Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 167: Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 168: Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 169: Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 170: Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 172: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 173: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 174: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 175: Research methodology



Exhibit 176: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 177: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 178: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio