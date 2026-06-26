Building Stronger Systems for Newborn Screening, Diagnosis and Management of Congenital Conditions: New WHO report highlights scalable solutions to save lives and prevent disability

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of International Neonatal Screening Day on June 28, MiracleFeet, a global nonprofit providing access to clubfoot treatment and a member of the Global Action for Congenital Conditions (GACC), welcomes the launch of the World Health Organization's (WHO) new report: Strengthening capacity for newborn screening, diagnosis and management of birth defects. The report provides guidance, especially for low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), to build and strengthen integrated systems for early screening, diagnosis, and lifelong care for children born with birth defects, including clubfoot.

A newborn baby in Liberia with clubfoot receives her first casts.

Over the past two decades, remarkable progress in reducing child mortality, especially from infectious diseases, has reshaped global health priorities. As a result, birth defects now account for almost 8% of all deaths among children under five, as well as a substantial burden of lifelong disability, particularly in LMICs.

Addressing birth defects therefore is a critical component of equitable, people‑centered health systems and essential to achieving universal health coverage. Recognizing this urgency, WHO convened technical consultations to support countries in improving and integrating newborn screening, diagnosis, treatment, and long-term care into routine services.

Drawing on the experiences of countries implementing national programs at scale, the report highlights a clear lesson: screening alone is not enough. Early detection must be part of a comprehensive continuum of care linking timely diagnosis to effective treatment, structured follow‑up, rehabilitation services, and sustained support for families.

The WHO report outlines key actions countries can take to strengthen national systems:

Integrate screening, diagnosis, and treatment into routine maternal and newborn care

Prioritize feasible, high-impact conditions such as clubfoot

Link early detection to accessible, quality care and long-term follow-up

Strengthen data systems to track outcomes and improve services

Secure sustainable financing and national ownership

Expand rehabilitation, referral systems, and family support

Leverage partnerships and community engagement

"No child should miss the chance for a healthy future because a congenital condition was not detected early enough," said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. "Around the world, countries are showing that newborn screening for one or more conditions can save lives, prevent disability, and give a newborn the best opportunity to fulfil her or his potential."

MiracleFeet works to expand access to treatment for children born with clubfoot, a common congenital condition that, if untreated, can lead to lifelong disability. Each year, thousands of children benefit from programs supported by MiracleFeet across nearly 40 countries, demonstrating that clubfoot treatment is low-cost, scalable, and transformative when delivered early.

"As a member of the Global Action for Congenital Conditions, MiracleFeet is proud to stand alongside organizations working across many birth defects in pursuit of a shared goal: ensuring that every child has access to timely diagnosis, treatment, and care," said Daphne de Souza Lima Sorensen, CEO of MiracleFeet. "From clubfoot to congenital heart disease to cleft conditions, countries are demonstrating that early detection and treatment can be integrated into national health systems and bring life-changing care to millions more children."

Countries such as Uganda, Sri Lanka, and the Philippines are already showing what is possible. By embedding clubfoot screening and treatment into national health systems, they are reducing disability while increasing mobility, independence, and inclusion.

This report reflects the collective effort of civil society, clinicians, and governments coming together to improve outcomes for children with birth defects. With the right investments and coordination, millions of children can receive the care they need to survive and thrive. The WHO report is a remarkable and clear opportunity to accelerate progress.

Read the full report here and learn more at the July 7 webinar hosted by GACC. Register here.

About MiracleFeet

MiracleFeet is a global nonprofit committed to ensuring that every child born with clubfoot has access to life-changing treatment, enabling them to live healthy, active, and independent lives. By partnering with local healthcare providers, strengthening health systems, and increasing awareness, MiracleFeet expands access to care in underserved communities around the world. Learn more at www.miraclefeet.org.

About Global Action for Congenital Conditions (GACC)

Global Action for Congenital Conditions is a coalition of organizations working to create a world in which every person affected by congenital conditions survives, thrives, and lives with dignity.

Media Contact: Nola Paterni, Associate Director of Marketing and Communications, MiracleFeet, [email protected].

SOURCE MiracleFeet