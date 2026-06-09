buildOn and NACEPF Reach 100 School Milestone with $1.43 Million Pledge

Investment will expand access to education for thousands of children and adults globally

STAMFORD, Conn., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- buildOn today announced a $1,433,000 investment from the North American Catholic Educational Programming Foundation (NACEPF), marking a major milestone in the long-standing partnership between the two organizations. With this commitment, buildOn and NACEPF have now partnered to build 100 primary schools across eight countries worldwide since 2017, expanding access to quality education in communities where it is needed most.

Together, the organizations have launched 50 Enroll Programs, which identify children who are not currently in school, prepare them through catch-up classes, and transition them into buildOn classrooms with the support they need to succeed.

The partnership has also launched 66 Adult Literacy and Entrepreneurship Programs that equip adults with essential literacy and numeracy skills. Upon graduation, participants gain access to a microfinance program to help them start small businesses that strengthen their families and communities for generations.

The new investment will fund the construction of 20 additional primary schools, launch 16 Adult Literacy and Entrepreneurship Programs, and implement 30 Enroll Programs across Burkina Faso, Guatemala, Haiti, Malawi, Mali, Nepal, and Senegal.

These programs will help children start school, strengthen local leadership, and equip adults with the skills needed to build stronger futures for their families.

"Reaching 100 schools together is an incredible milestone," said Jim Ziolkowski, Founder and CEO of buildOn. "For years, buildOn and NACEPF have stood shoulder to shoulder with communities working to build schools and ignite opportunity. This partnership is helping thousands of children step into a safe classroom and thousands of families build a stronger future."

The investment will support schools in regions where barriers such as poverty, distance, limited infrastructure, and lack of government support often prevent children from attending school. buildOn partners directly with rural communities and governments to build schools and expand educational opportunity through community-driven solutions.

"This partnership is about stacking impact," said Katherine Primeau, CEO of NACEPF. "When two organizations combine their resources, talents, and shared commitment to education, the result is greater than what either could achieve alone. That's the real power of nonprofits working together."

Today, buildOn has constructed more than 3,200 schools worldwide and mobilized millions of volunteer workdays alongside community members to expand access to education and opportunity.

Together, buildOn and NACEPF have shown that long-term partnerships rooted in service and education can transform underserved communities for generations.

To learn more about buildOn's work, visit buildon.org.

To contact buildOn, reach out at [email protected].

SOURCE buildOn, Inc.