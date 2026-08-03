BUILDSTR Acquires Senzu Cloud, Expanding Engineering Depth and Global Reach

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BUILDSTR today announced the acquisition of Senzu Cloud, a cloud services firm specializing in cloud modernization, managed services, FinOps, and site reliability engineering. The acquisition strengthens BUILDSTR's engineering capabilities and expands the expertise and resources available to customers.

Effective immediately, Senzu Cloud's team‚ including founder TJ Huynh‚ has joined BUILDSTR, and Senzu Cloud will operate under the BUILDSTR brand.

BUILDSTR acquires Senzu Cloud, a cloud managed services firm, expanding its global portfolio and engineering depth. Post this

Visit www.BUILDSTR.com/services to learn more about BUILDSTR's expanded offerings.

"We're excited to have everyone at Senzu join the BUILDSTR team," said Max Caron, Co-Founder of BUILDSTR. "Bringing Senzu into BUILDSTR strengthens our talent base, enhances our managed services capabilities, and gives us expanded global reach."

Senzu Cloud has built a reputation for helping organizations navigate cloud modernization, optimization, and operational excellence across AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. Through the acquisition, BUILDSTR customers gain access to expanded global support through cloud managed services. The deal also expands BUILDSTR's international reach, growing its India presence and opening its first office in the Philippines.

"When evaluating the next chapter for Senzu Cloud, BUILDSTR stood out as the natural choice. Their culture, expertise, and forward-thinking vision align perfectly with the foundation we've built," said TJ Huynh, Founder of Senzu Cloud. "To our loyal customers: your success remains our absolute priority. Joining the BUILDSTR family lets us scale our capabilities and access additional resources, all without compromising the support you've come to expect. I'm incredibly proud of the Senzu Cloud team, and I can't wait to dive into this next chapter together with BUILDSTR."

The acquisition marks an important milestone in BUILDSTR's long-term growth strategy, combining two engineering-focused, customer-centric organizations to deliver greater technical depth while preserving the white-glove, personalized service both are known for. Existing Senzu customers can expect a seamless transition and to be supported by the same team, now backed by a broader portfolio of services and expanded engineering resources.

About BUILDSTR

BUILDSTR is a scrappy and dependable engineering partner that helps customers deliver tangible business results in the cloud through project-based professional services and ongoing managed services. BUILDSTR customers get help from real builders who deliver secure, scalable, and reliable systems‚ not PowerPoints. BUILDSTR believes modernization only sticks when it's built on a strong data foundation and built for the realities of operating in production.

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SOURCE BUILDSTR