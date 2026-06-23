Built by Franchise Veterans, Hammer & Nails Attracts New Interest from Multi-Unit Operators and Investors

National expansion continues, the premium men's grooming franchise is attracting increased interest nationwide by investors seeking an elevated, differentiated offering.

PHOENIX, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In franchising, the quality of candidates entering the process often says as much about a brand as the number of locations it has open.

That's one reason the team at Hammer & Nails is encouraged by the growing interest they're seeing from experienced franchise operators and investors across the country.

Hammer & Nails is transforming how men experience grooming.

Following a recent Franchise Confirmation Day in Phoenix, prospective franchisees from markets including Detroit, Tampa, and the San Francisco Bay Area spent time with the leadership team to evaluate the opportunity, learn more about the business model, and gain a firsthand understanding of the brand's vision for growth.

The interest comes as Hammer & Nails surpasses more than 150 shops open or in development nationwide and continues to establish itself as a leader in the premium men's grooming category.

As Hammer & Nails' franchise development partner, Limitless Franchise Growth works alongside the brand to introduce qualified franchise candidates to the opportunity and support responsible, long-term expansion. Recent interest from experienced operators across multiple markets reinforces what the team believes is a strong indicator of future growth.

For franchise development partner Limitless Franchise Growth, the momentum is reflective of something deeper than market availability or industry trends.

"We've spent decades evaluating franchise concepts in service-based industries, and Hammer & Nails stands out," said Lance Freeman, CEO of Limitless Franchise Growth. "The brand has built a differentiated position in a large, resilient category while creating a membership-driven model that generates recurring customer engagement. Just as important, the leadership team understands franchising because they've lived it as successful franchise operators themselves. With more than 70 shops open, we're seeing sophisticated franchise candidates recognize the strength of what the team has built. At LFG, we're excited about what that means for the next phase of growth and for the entrepreneurs evaluating this opportunity."

Founded on the belief that men deserve a better grooming experience, Hammer & Nails has created a concept that combines premium grooming services with hospitality, memberships, and an elevated customer experience that drives loyalty and recurring revenue.

The leadership team behind the brand brings extensive franchise experience, having successfully operated and scaled businesses within major franchise systems before joining Hammer & Nails. That operational background continues to shape the company's approach to franchisee support, training, and long-term growth.

"The interest we're seeing from prospective franchisees is a reflection of the work that's gone into building a strong foundation," said Aaron Meyers, CEO of Hammer & Nails. "Our focus remains on disciplined growth, strengthening the membership model, and providing franchisees with the systems and support they need to build successful businesses in their communities."

As the brand enters its next phase of expansion, Hammer & Nails remains focused on attracting qualified franchise partners who value operational excellence, customer experience, and long-term business ownership.

For entrepreneurs exploring franchise opportunities, the growing interest from experienced operators may be one of the strongest indicators of where the brand is headed next.

About Hammer & Nails:

Hammer & Nails is transforming how men experience grooming. Every shop is intentionally designed to offer premium haircuts, shaves, classic hand and foot care, and its signature whiskey-infused foot treatment—all in a stylish space built for comfort and confidence. Founded in 2016, the brand is expanding rapidly through franchising. To learn more, visit hammerandnailsgrooming .com . For franchise opportunities, visit hammerandnailsfranchise.com.

For Inquiries:

Rachel Engel

513-815-8467

[email protected]

About Limitless Franchise Growth (LFG):

Limitless Franchise Growth is a boutique franchise development firm. With over 142 years of combined franchising expertise, LFG focuses on responsible growth, empowering brand partners, and creating lasting legacies. Our team combines deep experience with a passionate commitment to your brand's success. We are a family of top tier sales talent, dedicated to achieving outstanding results with integrity and confidence. Learn more: limitlessfranchisegrowth.com

SOURCE Limitless Franchise Growth