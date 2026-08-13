Built for Florida First Responders: Public Safety Agencies Across the State Modernize Public Safety Operations with Mark43

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From hurricanes and large-scale emergency response to rapidly growing populations and complex regional coordination, Florida public safety agencies require technology that is resilient, secure, and built to keep critical operations running in moments that matter most. Over the last 18 months, Mark43 has expanded its footprint across Florida with new agencies signing on, and successful deployments across the state representing a statewide movement toward more connected, resilient public safety operations.

"Public safety leaders across Florida are embracing technology that helps their teams work smarter and respond faster," said Bob Hughes, Chief Executive Officer of Mark43. "We're proud to provide the cloud-native, AI-powered platform that helps agencies streamline operations, reduce administrative burden, and focus more time on serving their communities."

The Mark43 Public Safety Platform combines Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD), Records Management System (RMS), OnScene mobile workflows, Insights, AI-powered tools and an open platform architecture that supports Florida-specific compliance requirements, including FIBRS and NIBRS reporting.

Mark43's cloud-native architecture provides agencies with resilience during hurricanes, cyber threats, and other critical incidents. It is the only CAD and RMS solution that is FedRAMP High and GovRAMP High Authorized, providing agencies with industry-leading security and resiliency.

Recent partnerships with the Homestead Police Department and North Miami Police Department reflect what investment in a modern public safety platform means for officers and communities:

Chief Cherise G. Gause of the North Miami Police Department shared, "This upgrade isn't just for the Police Department; it's for the entire City of North Miami. As the City of North Miami has continued to grow and evolve over the years, so have the operational and technology needs of our department. This new system will give our officers the tools they need to work more efficiently and safely with real-time data at their fingertips to deliver the most accurate information possible to our community."

shared, "This upgrade isn't just for the Police Department; it's for the entire City of North Miami. As the City of North Miami has continued to grow and evolve over the years, so have the operational and technology needs of our department. This new system will give our officers the tools they need to work more efficiently and safely with real-time data at their fingertips to deliver the most accurate information possible to our community." Chief Mario Knapp of the Homestead Police Department shared, "We need tools that actually work for us. Mark43 does that—it's NIBRS-compliant, fully integrated with Florida's systems, and it scales as we grow. But what matters most is what it lets us do: serve our community better, faster, with the accountability they deserve."

Recent deployments across the state at the Miami Springs Police Department, Venice Police Department and Bay Harbor Islands Police Department reinforce the value in an implementation partner that is there every step of the way:

Deputy Chief Albert Vargas of the Miami Springs Police Department shared, "This launch is transformative for our officers, sergeants, command staff, dispatchers, and records personnel, and the impact extends well beyond implementation. Mark43 has already provided a stronger foundation for public safety operations, improved access to information across the organization, and helped ensure our personnel have the tools they need to better serve and protect the public."

shared, "This launch is transformative for our officers, sergeants, command staff, dispatchers, and records personnel, and the impact extends well beyond implementation. Mark43 has already provided a stronger foundation for public safety operations, improved access to information across the organization, and helped ensure our personnel have the tools they need to better serve and protect the public." Captain Eric Hill of the Venice Police Department shared, "Having overseen numerous technology projects at our department, I can confidently say that Mark43 has been the best implementation team I've worked with. From sales through implementation, Mark43 demonstrated an exceptional commitment to ensuring a successful rollout and maintaining a strong customer relationship."

shared, "Having overseen numerous technology projects at our department, I can confidently say that Mark43 has been the best implementation team I've worked with. From sales through implementation, Mark43 demonstrated an exceptional commitment to ensuring a successful rollout and maintaining a strong customer relationship." Chief Luis E. Alvarez of the Bay Harbor Islands Police Department shared, "Mark43 brought our critical systems into one connected platform, and the difference is immediate. We now have better tools to support daily operations, stronger disaster recovery preparedness, and seamless data sharing with agencies across Dade County."

Through hurricanes and major incidents, long-standing customers demonstrate what a reliable, resilient partnership looks like, ensuring readiness for the challenges ahead:

Chief Ed Hudak of the Coral Gables Police Department shared, "Mark43 has made us faster and more effective at solving crimes. Detectives have case information at their fingertips the moment they need it. Everything we've asked the system to do, from CAD and RMS to integrations with body cameras, drones, and other critical platforms, has worked the way we needed it to. We're taking bad people off the street because information flows faster and more consistently than ever before."

shared, "Mark43 has made us faster and more effective at solving crimes. Detectives have case information at their fingertips the moment they need it. Everything we've asked the system to do, from CAD and RMS to integrations with body cameras, drones, and other critical platforms, has worked the way we needed it to. We're taking bad people off the street because information flows faster and more consistently than ever before." Chief Jason Fields of the Fort Myers Police Department shared, "As a Florida PSAP and law enforcement agency, we depend on technology that can support critical operations through severe weather and hurricane conditions. Mark43 has been a reliable and collaborative partner, keeping critical operations up and running during Hurricane Ian and giving our personnel the continuity and confidence they need to serve our community."

shared, "As a Florida PSAP and law enforcement agency, we depend on technology that can support critical operations through severe weather and hurricane conditions. Mark43 has been a reliable and collaborative partner, keeping critical operations up and running during Hurricane Ian and giving our personnel the continuity and confidence they need to serve our community." Chief Joseph DeGiulio of the Boynton Beach Police Department shared, "Officers should be focused on serving the community and staying out in the field, not worrying about arduous workflows. We live in a world where people expect information to be two clicks away, and Mark43 CAD and RMS continues to move us in that direction with a system that's intuitive, efficient, and built around how officers actually work. The technology has been great, but just as important has been the partnership. We've had strong support, great relationships, and a team we can count on."

shared, "Officers should be focused on serving the community and staying out in the field, not worrying about arduous workflows. We live in a world where people expect information to be two clicks away, and Mark43 CAD and RMS continues to move us in that direction with a system that's intuitive, efficient, and built around how officers actually work. The technology has been great, but just as important has been the partnership. We've had strong support, great relationships, and a team we can count on." Chief Delrish Moss of the Miramar Police Department shared, "Six years into our partnership, Mark43 continues to deliver. As the Miramar Police Department has evolved, the platform has grown with us, providing our personnel with a modern, reliable records management system and stronger regional coordination through its integration with Broward County CAD. Mark43 has earned our confidence by listening to the needs of law enforcement, responding to feedback and continuously improving its technology to better support public safety."

shared, "Six years into our partnership, Mark43 continues to deliver. As the Miramar Police Department has evolved, the platform has grown with us, providing our personnel with a modern, reliable records management system and stronger regional coordination through its integration with Broward County CAD. Mark43 has earned our confidence by listening to the needs of law enforcement, responding to feedback and continuously improving its technology to better support public safety." Commander Erik Gleason of the Miami Gardens Police Department shared, "Miami Gardens rightfully demands a lot from its police department and our technology has to match that. Mark43 connects our critical systems, improves coordination, and turns data into insight our team can actually use."

Ready to modernize your operations and join the growing network of agencies operating on Mark43? Connect with us and learn more at www.mark43.com.

About Mark43

Mark43 brings modern technology to enhance public safety, making state, local and federal agencies faster, smarter, and their communities safer. Its integrated Records Management System, Computer-Aided Dispatch, and Data Analytics form the backbone of a unified, real-time public safety operating platform to streamline workflows, improve response times, and foster collaboration. Trusted by over 300 agencies, Mark43 increases effectiveness and efficiency amid rising demands and limited resources. By supporting first responders with innovative tools, AI technology, and a strong cybersecurity foundation, Mark43 equips public safety agencies to address the challenges of today and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.mark43.com.

SOURCE Mark43