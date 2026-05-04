BulletinHealthcare Relaunches The Daily in Collaboration with the Medical Society of the State of New York

MCLEAN, Va., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BulletinHealthcare, a leading provider of news briefings for top U.S. medical associations, announced today the re-launch of The Daily, the daily email briefing for members of the Medical Society of the State of New York (MSSNY).

"BulletinHealthcare is pleased to welcome back the renowned Medical Society of State of New York," said Matt McGuire, Head of BulletinHealthcare. "The Daily is curated by BulletinHealthcare's expert analyst team, which reviews thousands of sources, including medical journals and online news outlets, and distills the most relevant news for physicians in the state of New York every weekday morning. With this briefing, BulletinHealthcare aims to provide physicians in New York with timely updates on the latest developments in their field, ensuring they have the information needed to stay at the forefront of patient care."

MSSNY Executive Vice President Thomas Lee, MD, emphasized, "We returned to this team for our member news briefings because their clarity, precision, and reliability stand out. They understand healthcare audiences and deliver timely, well-crafted updates that benefit our members. Their professionalism makes collaboration seamless, and the final product consistently reflects the high standards our association expects every single time."

About BulletinHealthcare

BulletinHealthcare, a Cision company, is a healthcare provider-focused digital publisher. We curate and disseminate the medical news and research that matters most to nearly one million healthcare professionals every day in partnership with prestigious medical associations and institutions.

About the Medical Society of the State of New York

MSSNY is a professional association of more than 20,000 physicians, medical residents, and medical students in New York State. MSSNY strives to promote and maintain high standards in medical education and in the practice of medicine in an effort to ensure that quality medical care is available to the public. For more information about MSSNY, visit www.mssny.org.

For inquiries, please contact [email protected].

SOURCE BulletinHealthcare