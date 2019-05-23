Bunge Announces Annual Meeting Results

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) today announced the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, which was held this morning in New York City.

Election of Directors: Shareholders elected the ten directors named in the proxy statement to the Board of Directors: Vinita Bali, Carol M. Browner, Andrew Ferrier, Paul Fribourg, J. Erik Fyrwald, Gregory A. Heckman, Kathleen Hyle, John E. McGlade, Henry W. (Jay) Winship and Mark Zenuk.

Appointment of Independent Auditors: Shareholders approved the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019, and authorized the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors to determine the independent auditors' fees.

Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation: Shareholders approved this proposal.

The final vote results will be reported in a Form 8-K to be filed by Bunge with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Bunge Limited

Bunge (www.bunge.com,NYSE: BG) is a world leader in sourcing, processing and supplying oilseed and grain products and ingredients. Founded in 1818, Bunge's expansive network feeds and fuels a growing world, creating sustainable products and opportunities for more than 70,000 farmers and the consumers they serve in over 60 countries. The company is headquartered in New York and has 31,000 employees worldwide who stand behind more than 360 port terminals, oilseed processing plants, grain silos, and food and ingredient production and packaging facilities around the world.

