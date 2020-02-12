Bunge Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) today reported Q4 2019 and full-year 2019 results.

Full-year 2019 GAAP EPS of $(9.34) vs. $1.57 in the prior year; $4.58 vs. $2.72 on an adjusted basis

Q4 GAAP EPS of $(0.48) vs. $(0.51) in the prior year; $1.27 vs. $0.08 on an adjusted basis

Agribusiness results driven by excellent execution and a better than expected market environment

Food & Ingredients results benefited from improved performance in North America and Asia , as well as favorable timing differences

Substantial progress on key priorities in 2019 - streamlined portfolio; implemented disciplined approach to risk management; improved operations and created new operating model

Overview

Greg Heckman, Bunge's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We finished 2019 on a strong note, driven by solid operating performance and market conditions that moved in our favor during the quarter. The improvements we've made to our business and our more rigorous approach to risk management enabled us to adapt quickly and benefit from upside opportunities.

"As we look back across 2019, our team executed well despite the complex environment and the substantial changes that are underway at Bunge. Looking ahead to 2020, we will remain nimble and prudent in order to maximize the earnings potential of our global platform, while continuing to optimize our portfolio and operations."

Financial Highlights



Quarter Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31, US$ in millions, except per share data 2019

2018

2019 2018 Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge $ (51)



$ (65)



$ (1,280)

$ 267















Net income (loss) per common share from continuing

operations-diluted $ (0.48)



$ (0.51)



$ (9.34)

$ 1.57















Net income (loss) per common share from continuing

operations-diluted, adjusted (a) $ 1.27



$ 0.08



$ 4.58

$ 2.72















Total Segment EBIT (a) $ 44



$ 70



$ (891)

$ 737

Certain gains & (charges) (b) (239)



(37)



(2,014)

(144)

Total Segment EBIT, adjusted (a) $ 283



$ 107



$ 1,123

$ 881

Agribusiness (c) $ 177



$ 55



$ 639

$ 709

Oilseeds $ 41



$ 112



$ 410

$ 584

Grains $ 136



$ (57)



$ 229

$ 125

Food & Ingredients (d) $ 84



$ 73



$ 287

$ 235

Sugar & Bioenergy $ 52



$ (48)



$ 73

$ (105)

Fertilizer $ 26



$ 27



$ 55

$ 42

Other (e) $ (56)



$ —



$ 69

$ —



(a) Total Segment earnings before interest and tax ("Total Segment EBIT"); Total Segment EBIT, adjusted; Net income (loss) per common share from continuing operations-diluted, adjusted; and Adjusted funds from operations are non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included in the tables attached to this press release and the accompanying slide presentation posted on Bunge's website. See Note 14 for a reconciliation of Cash provided by (used for) operating activities to Adjusted funds from operations. (b) Comprised of certain gains & (charges) included in Total Segment EBIT which may be of interest to investors. See Additional Financial Information and notes included herein for further details. (c) See Note 13 for a description of the Oilseeds and Grains businesses in Bunge's Agribusiness segment. (d) Includes Edible Oil Products and Milling Products reportable segments. (e) Represents amounts attributable to corporate and other items, including Bunge Ventures, not allocated to the reportable segments.

Fourth Quarter Results

Agribusiness

Higher segment results in the quarter reflected improved execution, particularly in managing risk throughout the Company's value chains.

In Oilseeds, softseed results improved when compared to last year due to strong oil demand. Lower soy processing results in the U.S., Europe and Asia were partially offset by higher results in South America. Results were negatively impacted by approximately $95 million of mark-to-market reversals on soy crushing contracts, which favorably impacted the third quarter. An increase in soy crush margins during the fourth quarter resulted in new mark-to-market losses on forward contracts; however, these losses were largely offset by mark-to-market gains on forward hedges related to our softseed and palm oil pipeline that serves our downstream Edible Oils customers. Improved results in oilseed trading and distribution were primarily due to better positioning.

In Grains, higher results were primarily driven by origination in South America. Brazilian farmer selling increased as local prices improved. In Argentina, farmers accelerated sales in anticipation of a change in export taxes. Ocean freight results benefited from good fleet positioning and management.

Edible Oil Products

Higher results in North America and Asia were largely offset by lower results in South America. Results in Europe were comparable with last year. Excluding approximately $13 million of favorable timing differences related to hedges that are expected to reverse in 2020, results were slightly lower than prior year.

Milling Products

Segment performance for the quarter was similar to the prior year as higher results in Mexico were offset by lower results in the U.S. and Brazil.

Sugar & Bioenergy

Results for this segment reflect Bunge's 100 percent ownership through November 2019. In December, we completed the formation of the Brazilian Sugar and Bioenergy 50/50 joint venture with BP.

Higher results in the quarter were primarily due to improved agricultural yields and operational execution that drove lower unit costs, as well as higher ethanol pricing and higher sugar pricing and volume. Results benefited from approximately $38 million of lower depreciation when compared to last year due primarily to the business being classified as held for sale.

Fertilizer

Fertilizer results in the quarter were in line with the prior year.

Cash Flow

Cash used by operations in the year ended December 31, 2019 was $814 million compared to cash used of approximately $1.3 billion in the same period last year. Adjusting for the beneficial interest in securitized trade receivables, cash provided by operating activities was $475 million compared with cash provided by operating activities of $645 million in the prior year. This decrease was primarily driven by higher working capital. Adjusted funds from operations was approximately $1.1 billion for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Cash proceeds before customary closing adjustments of $775 million, received as part of the formation of the Brazilian Sugar and Bioenergy 50/50 joint venture with BP, were largely used to pay down debt.

Income Taxes

For the year ended December 31, 2019, income tax expense was $86 million. Adjusting for all notable items, the effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2019 was approximately 16%. The lower than expected tax rate was primarily due to earnings mix.

Outlook

Taking into account the current margin environment and lack of visibility into the back half of the year, we expect full-year 2020 EPS to be broadly in line with 2019, when excluding notable items, our gain on Beyond Meat and the depreciation benefit in the Sugar & Bioenergy segment.

In Agribusiness, full-year results are expected to be down from 2019. Actual origination, processing and distribution margins will evolve based upon the fulfillment of U.S.-China trade agreements, crop sizes and farmer commercialization.

In Food & Ingredients, full-year results in Edible Oils and Milling are expected to be similar to the prior year, excluding approximately $13 million of favorable Q4 timing differences, which are expected to negatively impact 2020.

In Fertilizer, full-year results are expected to be down from a particularly strong prior year and more similar to 2018.

In Sugar and Bioenergy, market fundamentals have improved vs. 2019, driven by sustained Brazilian ethanol market prospects and better sugar prices.

Additionally, the Company expects the following for 2020: an adjusted annual effective tax rate in the range of 19% to 23%; net interest expense of approximately $230 million; capital expenditures in the range of $400 to $450 million; and depreciation and amortization of approximately $465 million.

Additional Financial Information

The following table provides a summary of certain gains and charges that may be of interest to investors, including a description of these items and their effect on net income (loss) attributable to Bunge, earnings per share diluted and total segment EBIT for the quarters ended December 31, 2019 and 2018.

(US$ in millions, except per share data) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Bunge Earnings (Loss) Per Share Diluted Total Segment EBIT (8) Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018













Agribusiness: (1) $ (16)

$ (20)

$ (0.10)

$ (0.14)

$ (21)

$ (22)

Severance, employee benefit, and other costs (9)

(8)

(0.05)

(0.06)

(11)

(10)

Impairment charges (2)

(10)

(0.01)

(0.07)

(2)

(10)

Indirect tax charges (5)

(2)

(0.04)

(0.01)

(8)

(2)















Edible Oil Products: (2) $ (115)

$ (4)

$ (0.77)

$ (0.04)

$ (133)

$ (3)

Severance, employee benefit, and other costs (2)

(1)

(0.02)

(0.02)

(4)

(1)

Impairment charges (92)

—

(0.61)

—

(100)

—

Indirect tax (charges) credits (18)

5

(0.12)

0.03

(26)

6

Acquisition and integration costs (3)

(8)

(0.02)

(0.05)

(3)

(8)















Milling Products: (3) $ (1)

$ —

$ (0.01)

$ —

$ 1

$ —

Severance, employee benefit, and other costs (2)

(1)

(0.01)

—

(2)

(1)

Impairment charges (9)

—

(0.06)

—

(12)

—

Gain on sale of assets 13

—

0.08

—

19

—

Indirect tax (charges) credits (3)

1

(0.02)

—

(4)

1















Sugar & Bioenergy: (4) $ (81)

$ —

$ (0.53)

$ —

$ (86)

$ —

Severance, employee benefit, and other costs (1)

(1)

—

—

(1)

(1)

Impairment charges (5)

—

(0.04)

—

(7)

—

Charges related to sale of Brazilian sugar business (69)

—

(0.45)

—

(70)

—

Indirect tax credits —

3

—

0.01

—

3

Sugar restructuring charges (1)

(2)

(0.01)

(0.01)

(2)

(2)

Loss on disposition of equity investment (5)

—

(0.03)

—

(6)

—





























Interest, Income Taxes and Other Unallocated: (6) $ (29)

$ (59)

$ (0.19)

$ (0.41)

$ —

$ (12)

Loss on extinguishment of debt —

(10)

—

(0.06)

—

(12)

Interest related to indirect tax credits and charges —

4

—

0.03

—

—

Income tax benefits (charges), net (29)

(53)

(0.19)

(0.38)

—

—















Total $ (242)

$ (83)

$ (1.60)

$ (0.59)

$ (239)

$ (37)



The following table provides a summary of certain gains and charges that may be of interest to investors, including a description of these items and their effect on net income (loss) attributable to Bunge, earnings per share diluted and total segment EBIT for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018.

(US$ in millions, except per share data) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Bunge Earnings (Loss) Per Share Diluted Total Segment EBIT (8) Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018













Agribusiness: (1) $ (131)

$ (58)

$ (0.87)

$ (0.40)

$ (148)

$ (64)

Severance, employee benefit, and other costs (23)

(33)

(0.15)

(0.23)

(29)

(39)

Impairment charges (92)

(10)

(0.61)

(0.07)

(100)

(10)

Expired indemnification asset (11)

—

(0.07)

—

(11)

—

Indirect tax charges (5)

(2)

(0.04)

(0.01)

(8)

(2)

Gain (loss), net on disposition of equity investments

and subsidiaries —

(13)

—

(0.09)

—

(13)



























Edible Oil Products: (2) $ (139)

$ (19)

$ (0.93)

$ (0.15)

$ (159)

$ (20)

Severance, employee benefit, and other costs (7)

(5)

(0.05)

(0.05)

(10)

(7)

Impairment charges (108)

—

(0.72)

—

(117)

—

Indirect tax (charges) credits (18)

5

(0.12)

0.03

(26)

6

Acquisition and integration costs (6)

(19)

(0.04)

(0.13)

(6)

(19)















Milling Products: (3) $ (9)

$ (2)

$ (0.06)

$ (0.01)

$ (10)

$ (3)

Severance, employee benefit, and other costs (4)

(3)

(0.02)

(0.01)

(5)

(4)

Impairment charges (22)

—

(0.15)

—

(29)

—

Gain on sale of assets 13

—

0.08

—

19

—

Gain on arbitration settlement 7

—

0.05

—

9

—

Indirect tax (charges) credits (3)

1

(0.02)

—

(4)

1















Sugar & Bioenergy: (4) $ (1,691)

$ (29)

$ (11.25)

$ (0.21)

$ (1,696)

$ (30)

Severance, employee benefit, and other costs (2)

(6)

(0.01)

(0.04)

(2)

(7)

Impairment charges (7)

—

(0.05)

—

(9)

—

Charges related to sale of Brazilian sugar business (1,672)

—

(11.12)

—

(1,673)

—

Indirect tax credits —

3

—

0.01

—

3

Sugar restructuring charges (5)

(10)

(0.04)

(0.07)

(6)

(10)

Loss on disposition of equity investment (5)

(16)

(0.03)

(0.11)

(6)

(16)















Fertilizer: (5) $ —

$ (2)

$ —

$ (0.01)

$ (1)

$ (3)

Severance, employee benefit, and other costs —

(2)

—

(0.01)

—

(3)

Impairment charges —

—

—

—

(1)

—















Interest, Income Taxes and Other Unallocated: (6) $ 1

$ (53)

$ 0.01

$ (0.37)

$ —

$ (24)

Loss on extinguishment of debt —

(19)

—

(0.13)

—

(24)

Interest related to indirect tax credits and charges —

4

—

0.03

—

—

Income tax benefits (charges), net 1

(38)

0.01

(0.27)

—

—















Total $ (1,969)

$ (163)

$ (13.10)

$ (1.15)

$ (2,014)

$ (144)



Consolidated Earnings Data (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (US$ in millions, except per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 10,783

$ 11,543

$ 41,140

$ 45,743

Cost of goods sold (10,212)

(11,121)

(40,598)

(43,477)

Gross profit 571

422

542

2,266

Selling, general and administrative expenses (382)

(369)

(1,351)

(1,423)

Foreign exchange gains (losses) 30

15

(117)

(101)

Other income (expense) – net (49)

13

173

48

Gain (loss), net on disposition of equity interests/subsidiaries and

sale of assets (36)

—

(36)

(26)

Goodwill impairment (108)

—

(108)

—

EBIT attributable to noncontrolling interest (a) (9) 18

(11)

6

(27)

Total Segment EBIT (8) 44

70

(891)

737

Interest income 9

10

31

31

Interest expense (90)

(74)

(339)

(339)

Income tax (expense) benefit (6) (16)

(73)

(86)

(179)

Noncontrolling interest share of interest and tax (a) (9) 2

4

5

7

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax (51)

(63)

(1,280)

257

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax —

(2)

—

10

Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge (9) (51)

(65)

(1,280)

267

Convertible preference share dividends (9)

(9)

(34)

(34)

Adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest (8)

—

(8)

—

Net income (loss) available to Bunge common shareholders $ (68)

$ (74)

$ (1,322)

$ 233











Net income (loss) per common share diluted attributable to Bunge

common shareholders (10)







Continuing operations $ (0.48)

$ (0.51)

$ (9.34)

$ 1.57

Discontinued operations —

(0.01)

—

0.07

Net income (loss) per common share - diluted $ (0.48)

$ (0.52)

$ (9.34)

$ 1.64

Weighted–average common shares outstanding - diluted 142

141

141

142



(a) The line items "EBIT attributable to noncontrolling interest" and "Noncontrolling interest share of interest and tax" when combined, represent consolidated Net (income) loss attributed to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests on a U.S. GAAP basis of presentation.

Consolidated Segment Information (Unaudited)

Set forth below is a summary of certain earnings data and volumes by reportable segment.



Quarter Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (US$ in millions, except volumes) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Volumes (in thousands of metric tons):







Agribusiness 34,976

35,416

139,968

146,309

Edible Oil Products 2,507

2,423

9,606

9,024

Milling Products 1,182

1,141

4,531

4,604

Sugar & Bioenergy 1,109

1,537

3,836

6,509

Fertilizer 495

454

1,508

1,328











Net sales:







Agribusiness $ 7,412

$ 8,114

$ 28,407

$ 32,206

Edible Oil Products 2,422

2,357

9,186

9,129

Milling Products 446

429

1,739

1,691

Sugar & Bioenergy 338

483

1,288

2,257

Fertilizer 165

160

520

460

Total $ 10,783

$ 11,543

$ 41,140

$ 45,743

Gross profit:







Agribusiness $ 294

$ 203

$ 1,092

$ 1,434

Edible Oil Products 162

171

614

554

Milling Products 31

52

161

227

Sugar & Bioenergy 50

(36)

(1,403)

(19)

Fertilizer 34

32

78

70

Total $ 571

$ 422

$ 542

$ 2,266

Selling, general and administrative expenses:







Agribusiness $ (202)

$ (204)

$ (679)

$ (740)

Edible Oil Products (133)

(107)

(451)

(412)

Milling Products (31)

(33)

(130)

(136)

Sugar & Bioenergy (17)

(21)

(69)

(112)

Fertilizer (4)

(4)

(16)

(23)

Other (7) 5

—

(6)

—

Total $ (382)

$ (369)

$ (1,351)

$ (1,423)

Foreign exchange gains (losses):







Agribusiness $ 42

$ 12

$ (32)

$ (104)

Edible Oil Products (4)

(2)

—

—

Milling Products 1

(2)

4

2

Sugar & Bioenergy (9)

7

(89)

7

Fertilizer —

—

—

(6)

Total $ 30

$ 15

$ (117)

$ (101)

Segment EBIT:







Agribusiness $ 156

$ 33

$ 491

$ 645

Edible Oil Products (66)

53

59

122

Milling Products 18

17

59

90

Sugar & Bioenergy (34)

(48)

(1,623)

(135)

Fertilizer 26

27

54

39

Other (7) (56)

(12)

69

(24)

Total Segment EBIT (8) $ 44

$ 70

$ (891)

$ 737



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



December 31, December 31, (US$ in millions) 2019 2018 Assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 320

$ 389

Trade accounts receivable, net 1,687

1,637

Inventories (11) 5,038

5,871

Assets held for sale 72

—

Other current assets 3,113

3,171

Total current assets 10,230

11,068

Property, plant and equipment, net 4,132

5,201

Operating lease assets 796

—

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 1,194

1,424

Investments in affiliates 827

451

Other non-current assets 1,120

1,281

Total assets $ 18,299

$ 19,425







Liabilities and Equity



Short-term debt $ 771

$ 750

Current portion of long-term debt 507

419

Trade accounts payable 2,824

3,501

Current operating lease obligations 216

—

Liabilities held for sale 4

—

Other current liabilities 2,255

2,502

Total current liabilities 6,577

7,172

Long-term debt 3,716

4,203

Non-current operating lease obligations 539

—

Other non-current liabilities 1,040

1,248

Total liabilities 11,872

12,623

Redeemable noncontrolling interests 397

424

Total equity 6,030

6,378

Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity $ 18,299

$ 19,425



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Year Ended

December 31, (US$ in millions) 2019 2018 Operating Activities



Net income (loss) (9) $ (1,291)

$ 287

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by (used for) operating

activities:



Impairment charges 1,825

18

Foreign exchange (gain) loss on net debt 139

139

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 548

622

Deferred income tax (24)

6

Other, net (2)

156

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions:



Trade accounts receivable (239)

(110)

Inventories 504

(1,107)

Secured advances to suppliers (100)

41

Trade accounts payable and accrued liabilities (473)

336

Advances on sales 15

22

Net unrealized (gain) loss on derivative contracts (258)

145

Margin deposits 63

(106)

Marketable securities (226)

52

Beneficial interest in securitized trade receivables (12) (1,289)

(1,909)

Other, net (6)

144

Cash provided by (used for) operating activities (814)

(1,264)

Investing Activities



Payments made for capital expenditures (524)

(493)

Acquisitions of businesses (net of cash acquired) —

(981)

Settlement of net investment hedges (56)

66

Proceeds from beneficial interest in securitized trade receivables (12) 1,312

1,888

Proceeds from investments 449

1,098

Payments for investments (386)

(1,184)

Payments for investments in affiliates (39)

(4)

Proceeds from sale of investments in affiliates 19

—

Proceeds from divestiture of businesses and disposal of property, plant, and equipment 703

1

Other, net 5

19

Cash provided by (used for) investing activities 1,483

410

Financing Activities



Net borrowings (repayments) of short-term debt 42

486

Net proceeds (repayments) of long-term debt (454)

470

Proceeds from the exercise of options for common shares 17

11

Dividends paid to common and preference shareholders (317)

(305)

Other, net (33)

(31)

Cash provided by (used for) financing activities (745)

631

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash 5

11

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash (71)

(212)

Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 393

605

Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 322

$ 393



Definition and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains certain "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined in Regulation G of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Bunge has reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures below. These measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Total Segment EBIT and Total Segment EBIT, adjusted

Bunge uses total segment earnings before interest and taxes ("Total Segment EBIT") and Total Segment EBIT, adjusted, to evaluate Bunge's operating performance. Total Segment EBIT excludes EBIT attributable to noncontrolling interests and is the aggregate of each of our five reportable segments' earnings before interest and taxes. Total Segment EBIT, adjusted, is calculated by excluding certain gains and charges as described above in "Additional Financial Information" from Total Segment EBIT. Total Segment EBIT and Total Segment EBIT, adjusted, are non-GAAP financial measures and are not intended to replace net income (loss) attributable to Bunge, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. Bunge's management believes these non-GAAP measures are a useful measure of its reportable segments' operating profitability, since the measures allow for an evaluation of segment performance without regard to their financing methods or capital structure. For this reason, operating performance measures such as these non-GAAP measures are widely used by analysts and investors in Bunge's industry. These non-GAAP measures are not a measure of consolidated operating results under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) or any other measure of consolidated operating results under U.S. GAAP.

Below is a reconciliation of Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge to Total Segment EBIT, adjusted:



Quarter Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (US$ in millions) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge $ (51)

$ (65)

$ (1,280)

$ 267

Interest income (9)

(10)

(31)

(31)

Interest expense 90

74

339

339

Income tax expense (benefit) 16

73

86

179

(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax —

2

—

(10)

Noncontrolling interest share of interest and tax (2)

(4)

(5)

(7)

Total Segment EBIT 44

70

(891)

737

Certain (gains) and charges 239

37

2,014

144

Total Segment EBIT, adjusted $ 283

$ 107

$ 1,123

$ 881



Net Income (loss) per common share from continuing operations–diluted, adjusted

Net income (loss) per common share from continuing operations-diluted, adjusted, excludes certain gains and charges and discontinued operations and is a non-GAAP financial measure. This measure is not a measure of earnings per common share-diluted, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. It should not be considered as an alternative to earnings per share-diluted or any other measure of consolidated operating results under U.S. GAAP. Net income (loss) per common share from continuing operations-diluted, adjusted, is a useful measure of the Company's profitability.

Below is a reconciliation of Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge to Net income (loss) - adjusted (excluding certain gains & charges and discontinued operations).



Quarter Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31, (US$ in millions, except per share data)

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net Income (loss) attributable to Bunge $ (51)



$ (65)



$ (1,280)



$ 267

Adjusted for certain gains and charges:













Severance, employee benefit, and other costs

14



11



36



49

Impairment charges

108



10



229



10

Expired indemnification asset

—



—



11



—

Sugar restructuring charges

1



2



5



10

Charges related to sale of Brazilian sugar business

69



—



1,672



—

Acquisition and integration costs

3



8



6



19

Loss on extinguishment of debt

—



10



—



19

(Gain) loss, net on disposition of equity investments and subsidiaries

5



—



5



29

Gain on sale of assets

(13)



—



(13)



—

Gain on arbitration settlement

—



—



(7)



—

Indirect tax (credits) charges, net

26



(7)



26



(7)

Interest and income tax charges (benefits), net

29



49



(1)



34

Adjusted Net Income attributable to Bunge 191



18



689



430

(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

—



2



—



(10)

Convertible preference share dividends

—



(9)



—



(34)

Net income (loss) - adjusted (excluding certain gains & charges and

discontinued operations) $ 191



$ 11



$ 689



$ 386

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted, adjusted 151



142



150



142

Net income (loss) per common share - diluted, adjusted (excluding

certain gains & charges and discontinued operations) $ 1.27



$ 0.08



$ 4.58



$ 2.72



















Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted

142



141



141



142

Adjustment for stock options, restricted stock units, and convertible

preference shares (16)

9



1



9



—

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted, adjusted

151



142



150



142



Below is a reconciliation of Net income (loss) per common share from continuing operations - diluted, adjusted (excluding certain gains & charges and discontinued operations) to Net income (loss) per common share–diluted:



Quarter Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Continuing operations:













Net income (loss) per common share - diluted, adjusted

(excluding certain gains & charges and discontinued operations) $ 1.27



$ 0.08



$ 4.58



$ 2.72

Certain gains & charges (see Additional Financial Information section) (1.60)



(0.59)



(13.10)



(1.15)

Adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest (15) (0.06)



—



(0.06)



—

Dilutive share basis difference - GAAP vs Adjusted (16) (0.09)



—



(0.76)



—

Net income (loss) per common share, diluted - continuing operations (0.48)



(0.51)



(9.34)



1.57

Discontinued operations —



(0.01)



—



0.07

Net income (loss) per common share - diluted $ (0.48)



$ (0.52)



$ (9.34)



$ 1.64



Severance, Employee Benefit and Other Costs

The following table summarizes the costs incurred as part of the Global Competitiveness Program and other associated cost reduction and strategic initiatives.



Quarter Ended December 31, 2019

Year Ended December 31, 2019

Severance

and

Employee

Benefit

Costs Consulting

and

Professional

Services Other

Program

Costs Total

Costs

Severance

and

Employee

Benefit

Costs Consulting

and

Professional

Services Other

Program

Costs Total

Costs Global Competitiveness Program:

















Agribusiness $ 8

$ 1

$ 2

$ 11



$ 18

$ 4

$ 6

$ 28

Edible Oil Products 2

1

1

4



5

2

2

9

Milling Products —

—

—

—



2

—

1

3

Sugar & Bioenergy —

1

—

1



—

1

1

2

Fertilizer —

—

—

—



—

—

—

—

Costs included in Selling, general

and administrative expenses $ 10

$ 3

$ 3

$ 16



$ 25

$ 7

$ 10

$ 42

Other associated cost reduction

and strategic initiatives:

















Costs included in Cost of goods sold $ 2

$ —

$ —

$ 2



$ 4

$ —

$ —

$ 4

Total GCP and Other costs $ 12

$ 3

$ 3

$ 18



$ 29

$ 7

$ 10

$ 46





Quarter Ended December 31, 2018

Year Ended December 31, 2018

Severance

and

Employee

Benefit

Costs Consulting

and

Professional

Services Other

Program

Costs Total

Costs

Severance

and

Employee

Benefit

Costs Consulting

and

Professional

Services Other

Program

Costs Total

Costs Global Competitiveness Program:

















Agribusiness $ 1

$ 4

$ 4

$ 9



$ 9

$ 18

$ 6

$ 33

Edible Oil Products —

1

—

1



2

4

1

7

Milling Products —

1

—

1



—

3

—

3

Sugar & Bioenergy —

1

—

1



2

4

1

7

Fertilizer —

—

—

—



—

1

—

1

Costs included in Selling, general

and administrative expenses $ 1

$ 7

$ 4

$ 12



$ 13

$ 30

$ 8

$ 51

Other associated cost reduction

and strategic initiatives:

















Costs included in Cost of goods sold $ 1

$ —

$ —

$ 1



$ 9

$ —

$ —

$ 9

Total GCP and Other costs $ 2

$ 7

$ 4

$ 13



$ 22

$ 30

$ 8

$ 60



2017 baseline total SG&A was $1.45 billion. There was $100 million of SG&A determined not to be addressable through the GCP, leaving 2017 addressable baseline SG&A of $1.35 billion ("Addressable Baseline"). The items that are not addressable by the GCP relate to costs other than direct spending and personnel costs, such as amortization, bad debt charges and recoveries and financing fees and taxes.

GCP savings are determined by comparing Adjusted Actual Addressable SG&A to the Addressable Baseline. Adjusted Actual Addressable SG&A is equal to the total reported SG&A minus the items not addressable by the GCP, plus or minus items such as:

GCP program costs which include severance and related employee costs, consulting and professional costs and other costs specifically designated to the program,

Changes in inflation and foreign exchange rates as compared to Addressable Baseline assumptions,

Perimeter changes relating to acquisitions and divestitures and corporate transactions,

Changes in variable compensation relating to business performance as compared to the Addressable Baseline assumptions, and

Identified investments in new or enhanced capabilities.

We reduced Actual Addressable SG&A from the Addressable Baseline level of $1.35 billion to $1.1 billion at the end of 2019, achieving approximately $250 million in run-rate savings.

Notes

(1) Agribusiness:





2019 fourth quarter EBIT includes charges related to the GCP of $11 million ($8 million for severance and other employee benefit costs and $3 million for other program costs), all of which was included in Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A). 2019 fourth quarter EBIT also includes $2 million PP&E impairment charges at a facility associated with portfolio rationalization initiatives, recorded in Cost of goods sold (COGS). Additionally, 2019 fourth quarter EBIT includes $8 million of indirect tax charges in Brazil, recorded in COGS.





2018 fourth quarter EBIT includes charges related to the GCP of $9 million ($1 million for severance and other employee benefit costs and $8 million for other program costs), all of which was included in SG&A. 2018 fourth quarter EBIT also includes $2 million for indirect tax charges related to a court ruling in Europe, recorded in SG&A, $1 million for severance and other employee benefit costs related to other industrial initiatives, and $10 million of impairment charges related to port assets in Poland, recorded in COGS.





2019 full year EBIT includes charges related to the GCP of $28 million ($18 million for severance and other employee benefit costs and $10 million for other program costs), all of which was included in SG&A. 2019 full year EBIT also includes $1 million of severance and other employee benefits costs related to other industrial initiatives, recorded in COGS. Additionally, full year 2019 EBIT includes $100 million of impairment charges, of which $87 million related to PP&E at various facilities associated with portfolio rationalization initiatives, recorded in COGS, and $13 million related to the relocation of the company's global headquarters, recorded in SG&A. Additionally, an $11 million charge associated with the reversal of an indemnification asset related to uncertain tax positions was recorded in SG&A (see Note 6 below for related income tax impact), and $8 million in indirect tax charges in Brazil were recorded in COGS.





2018 full year EBIT includes charges related to the GCP of $33 million ($9 million for severance and other employee benefit costs and $24 million for other program costs), all of which was included in SG&A. 2018 full year EBIT also included $2 million for indirect tax charges related to a court ruling in Europe, recorded in SG&A, $6 million for severance and other employee benefit costs related to other industrial initiatives, $10 million of impairment charges related to port assets in Poland, recorded in COGS, and a net $13 million loss on sales of an equity investment and a subsidiary.



(2) Edible Oil Products:





2019 fourth quarter EBIT includes charges related to the GCP of $4 million ($2 million for severance and other employee benefit costs and $2 million for other program costs), all of which was included in SG&A. 2019 fourth quarter EBIT also includes $100 million of impairment charges, of which $18 million related to PP&E at various facilities associated with portfolio rationalization initiatives, recorded in COGS, $6 million related to the relocation of the company's global headquarters and other administrative facilities, recorded in SG&A, and $76 million was recorded in Other income (expense)-net (Other) related to impairment of goodwill recorded on the acquisition of IOI Loders Croklaan. Additionally, $3 million of acquisition and integration costs related to the acquisition of IOI Loders Croklaan were included within SG&A, and $26 million of indirect tax charges in Brazil were recorded in COGS.





2018 fourth quarter EBIT includes charges related to the GCP of $1 million for other program costs, included in SG&A. Additionally, $6 million of indirect tax credits in Brazil and $8 million of costs related to the acquisition and integration of IOI Loders Croklaan were recorded within SG&A.





2019 full year EBIT includes charges related to the GCP of $9 million ($5 million for severance and other employee benefit costs and $4 million for other program costs), all of which was included in SG&A. 2019 full year EBIT also includes $1 million of severance and other employee benefits costs related to other industrial initiatives, recorded in COGS. 2019 full year EBIT also includes $117 million of impairment charges, of which $30 million related to PP&E at various facilities associated with portfolio rationalization initiatives, recorded in COGS, $11 million related to the relocation of the company's global headquarters and other administrative facilities, recorded in SG&A, and $76 million related to impairment of goodwill recorded on the acquisition of IOI Loders Croklaan, recorded in Other. Additionally, $6 million of costs related to the acquisition and integration of IOI Loders Croklaan were included within SG&A, and $26 million of indirect tax charges in Brazil were recorded in COGS.





2018 full year EBIT includes charges related to the GCP of $7 million ($2 million for severance and other employee benefit costs and $5 million for other program costs), all of which was included in SG&A. Additionally, $6 million of indirect tax credits in Brazil and $19 million of costs related to the acquisition and integration of IOI Loders Croklaan were recorded within SG&A.



(3) Milling Products:





2019 fourth quarter EBIT includes $2 million for severance and other employee benefits costs related to other industrial initiatives, recorded in COGS. 2019 fourth quarter EBIT also includes $12 million of impairment charges related to portfolio rationalization initiatives, recorded in COGS, $4 million of indirect tax charges in Brazil, recorded in COGS, and a gain of $19 million on the sale of assets in Brazil, recorded in Other.





2018 fourth quarter EBIT includes charges related to the GCP of $1 million for other program costs, included in SG&A. Additionally, $1 million of indirect tax credits in Brazil were recorded within SG&A.





2019 full year EBIT includes charges related to the GCP of $3 million ($2 million for severance and other employee benefit costs and $1 million for other program costs), all of which was included in SG&A. 2019 full year EBIT also includes $2 million for severance and other employee benefits costs related to other industrial initiatives recorded in COGS. 2019 full year EBIT also includes $29 million of impairment charges, of which $28 million related to portfolio rationalization initiatives, recorded in COGS, and $1 million related to the relocation of the company's global headquarters, recorded in SG&A, as well as $4 million of indirect tax charges in Brazil, recorded in COGS. Additionally, a gain from an arbitration settlement of $9 million in the U.S. and a gain of $19 million on the sale of assets in Brazil were recorded in Other.





2018 full year EBIT includes charges related to the GCP of $3 million for other program costs, included in SG&A. 2018 full year EBIT also includes $1 million for severance and other employee benefit costs related to other industrial initiatives, recorded in COGS. Additionally, $1 million of indirect tax credits in Brazil were recorded within SG&A.



(4) Sugar & Bioenergy:





2019 fourth quarter EBIT includes charges related to the GCP of $1 million for other program costs, included in SG&A. 2019 fourth quarter EBIT also includes $70 million in charges associated with the sale of our Brazilian sugar and bioenergy operations, including a $49 million loss on sale, $15 million of debt refinancing and other costs and $6 million of foreign currency losses on intercompany loans, due to such loans no longer being classified as permanently invested. Additionally, 2019 fourth quarter EBIT includes a $7 million impairment charge related to an operating lease right-of-use asset, recorded in COGS, and a $6 million loss on the sale of an equity investment, recorded in Other. Also, Sugar restructuring charges of $2 million were recorded in COGS.





2018 fourth quarter EBIT includes charges related to the GCP of $1 million for other program costs, included in SG&A. 2018 fourth quarter EBIT also includes $3 million of indirect tax credits in Brazil, and $2 million of Sugar restructuring charges, recorded in COGS.





2019 full year EBIT includes $2 million of charges related to the GCP for other program costs, included in SG&A. 2019 full year EBIT also includes $1,539 million of impairment and other charges, $85 million of foreign currency losses on intercompany loans, due to such loans no longer being classified as permanently invested, and a $49 million loss on sale associated with the sale of our Brazilian sugar and bioenergy operations. Additionally, 2019 full year EBIT includes a $7 million operating lease right-of-use asset impairment charge, recorded in COGS, $2 million of impairment charges related to the relocation of the company's global headquarters, recorded in SG&A, and a $6 million loss on the sale of an equity investment, recorded in Other. Sugar restructuring charges of $6 million were also recorded in COGS.





2018 full year EBIT includes $7 million of charges related to the GCP ($2 million for severance and other employee benefit costs and $5 million for other program costs), all of which was included in SG&A. 2018 full year EBIT also includes $3 million of indirect tax credits in Brazil, $10 million of Sugar restructuring charges, recorded in COGS, and a $16 million loss on the sale of an equity investment in Brazil, recorded in Other.



(5) Fertilizer:





2019 full year EBIT includes $1 million of impairment charges related to the relocation of the company's global headquarters, recorded in SG&A.

2018 full year EBIT includes $1 million of charges related to the GCP of other program costs, included in SG&A. 2018 full year EBIT also includes $2 million for severance and other employee benefit costs related to other industrial initiatives, recorded in COGS.



(6) Interest, Income Taxes and Other Unallocated:





2019 fourth quarter includes net income tax charges of $29 million related to deferred tax valuation allowances in Brazil and the revaluation of deferred taxes resulting from enacted tax legislation in Europe. Full year 2019 also includes income tax benefits of $19 million for the favorable resolution of uncertain tax positions in Asia and $11 million of tax benefits associated with the lapse of statute of limitations on unrecognized tax benefits in Europe.





2018 fourth quarter and full year EBIT includes losses on the extinguishment of debt of $12 million and $24 million, respectively.





2018 fourth quarter and full year interest expense includes pretax interest benefits of $9 million ($7 million net of tax) related to the reversal of interest related to indirect tax credits in Brazil and pretax interest charges of $3 million ($3 million net of tax) related to indirect tax charges related to a court ruling in Europe.





2018 fourth quarter income tax benefits (charges) includes charges of $53 million, including $48 million of valuation allowances in South America and Asia, and $5 million of adjustments for tax reform impacts. Additionally, in the third quarter of 2018, a $15 million benefit for the favorable resolution of uncertain tax positions in North America was recorded, resulting in a year to date charge of $38 million.





Notes to Financial Tables: (7) Other represents amounts attributable to corporate and other items not allocated to the reportable segments.



(8) See Definition and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures.



(9) A reconciliation of Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge to Net income (loss) is as follows:



Year Ended

December 31,

2019

2018 Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge $ (1,280)



$ 267

EBIT attributable to noncontrolling interest (6)



27

Noncontrolling interest share of interest and tax (5)



(7)

Net income (loss) $ (1,291)



$ 287



(10) Approximately 7 million outstanding stock options and contingently issuable restricted stock units were not dilutive and not included in the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. Additionally, approximately 8 million weighted-average common shares that are issuable upon conversion of the convertible preference shares were not dilutive and not included in the weighted-average number of shares outstanding for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.





Approximately 5 million and 4 million outstanding stock options and contingently issuable restricted stock units were not dilutive and not included in the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, respectively. Additionally, approximately 8 million weighted-average common shares that are issuable upon conversion of the convertible preference shares were not dilutive and not included in the weighted-average number of shares outstanding for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018.



(11) Includes readily marketable inventories of $3,934 million and $4,532 million at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Of these amounts, $2,589 million and $3,374 million, respectively, can be attributable to merchandising activities.



(12) In accordance with cash flow presentation requirements under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, cash receipts from payments on beneficial interests in securitized trade receivables should be classified as cash inflows from investing activities. As such, we have made necessary changes to our cash flow presentation in current and prior periods presented, which resulted in an increase in cash inflows from investing activities and a corresponding decrease to cash from operating activities.



(13) The Oilseed business included in our Agribusiness segment consists of our global activities related to the crushing of oilseeds (including soybeans, canola, rapeseed and sunflower seed) into protein meals and vegetable oils; the trading and distribution of oilseeds and oilseed products; and biodiesel production, which is primarily conducted through joint ventures.





The Grains business included in our Agribusiness segment consists primarily of our global grain origination activities, which principally conduct the purchasing, cleaning, drying, storing and handling of corn, wheat, barley, rice and oilseeds at our network of grain elevators; the logistical services for distribution of these commodities to our customer markets through our port terminals and transportation assets (including trucks, railcars, barges and ocean vessels); and financial services and activities for customers from whom we purchase commodities and other third parties.



(14) A reconciliation of Cash provided by (used for) operating activities to Adjusted funds from operations is as follows:



Year Ended

December 31,

2019

2018 Cash provided by (used for) operating activities $ (814)



$ (1,264)

Foreign exchange gain (loss) on net debt (139)



(139)

Working capital changes 2,009



2,492

Adjusted funds from operations $ 1,056



$ 1,089



(15) For the reconciliation of Net income (loss) per common share - diluted adjusted (excluding certain gains & charges and discontinued operations) or ("Adjusted EPS") to Net income (loss) per common share - diluted or ("GAAP EPS"), the item "Adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest" represents the impact on GAAP EPS of a charge to retained earnings associated with an adjustment to the carrying amount of the redeemable noncontrolling interest recorded in respect of our 70% ownership interest in Loders. The carrying amount of redeemable noncontrolling interests is the greater of: (i) the initial carrying amount, increased or decreased for the noncontrolling interests' share of net income or loss, equity capital contributions and distributions or (ii) the redemption value. Any resulting increases in the redemption amount, in excess of the initial carrying amount, increased or decreased for the noncontrolling interests' share of net income or loss, equity capital contributions and distributions, are affected by corresponding charges against retained earnings. Additionally, any such charges to retained earnings will affect net income (loss) available to Bunge common shareholders as part of Bunge's calculation of GAAP EPS.



(16) For the reconciliation of Adjusted EPS to GAAP EPS, the item "Dilutive share basis difference - GAAP vs. Adjusted" represents the impact of using different weighted-average common shares outstanding in the denominators of the respective EPS calculations. The use of different denominators is necessary as, on a GAAP basis, the company was in a net loss position, and as such no additional dilutive shares were used in the GAAP EPS calculation, as such impact would be antidilutive. However, on an adjusted basis, after excluding certain gains and charges, the company is in an adjusted net income position, which necessitates the use of additional dilutive shares associated with stock options, restricted stock units, and shares issuable upon the conversion of the convertible preference shares in the Adjusted EPS calculation.

