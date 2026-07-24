Burford Capital Statement Re Cameroon Mining Arbitration Matter

NEW YORK, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Burford Capital Limited ("Burford"), the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law, today reports that an ICC International Court of Arbitration tribunal issued an award in favor of one of Burford's counterparties in an amount exceeding US$600 million. If the award were to be paid in full today, Burford's entitlement would be more than AUD$250 million, with all of the return accruing to Burford's balance sheet and no participation by Burford's investment funds.

Burford has elected to issue this release in light of its counterparty's expected public announcement. Investors should not view this release as altering Burford's general approach to public disclosure of individual matters.

The issuance of the award does not represent cash proceeds received by Burford. The case remains subject to significant litigation and collection risks, including potential annulment, set-aside or other post-award proceedings, as well as enforcement, collection and collateral litigation in other jurisdictions. As with all arbitration and litigation, the outcome remains uncertain until final resolution, and there can be no assurance as to the timing or amount of any ultimate recovery. Depending on the outcome of such proceedings, Burford could recover substantially less than the amount set forth above or, in certain circumstances, incur a total loss. Litigation matters also frequently resolve for amounts materially below the face amount of an award or judgment, and the parties could agree to resolve this matter for considerably less than the amount of the award. Burford's ultimate entitlement, if any, will also depend on the terms of its financing agreement and applicable fees, expenses, taxes and other deductions. In addition, if settlement or other resolution discussions occur, Burford may be unable to comment publicly on those discussions until their conclusion. Burford disclaims, to the fullest extent permitted by law, any obligation to update its statements regarding this matter as the proceedings continue.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital is the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery and a wide range of legal finance and advisory activities. Burford is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUR) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: BUR) and works with companies and law firms around the world from its global network of offices.

For more information, please visit www.burfordcapital.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any ordinary shares or other securities of Burford.

This press release does not constitute an offer of any Burford private fund. Burford Capital Investment Management LLC, which acts as the fund manager of all Burford private funds, is registered as an investment adviser with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The information provided in this press release is for informational purposes only. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The information contained in this press release is not, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities (including interests or shares in any of Burford private funds). Any such offer or solicitation may be made only by means of a final confidential private placement memorandum and other offering documents.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided for under these sections. In some cases, words such as "aim", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "guidance", "intend", "may", "plan", "potential", "predict", "projected", "should" or "will", or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although Burford believes that the assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions and beliefs about future results and events reflected in forward-looking statements have a reasonable basis and are expressed in good faith, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause Burford's actual results and events to differ materially from (and be more negative than) future results and events expressed, projected or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause future results and events to differ include, among others, (i) uncertainty relating to adverse litigation or arbitration outcomes and the timing of resolution of litigation or arbitration matters and (ii) those discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of Burford's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on February 26, 2026. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements contained in the periodic and current reports that Burford files with or furnishes to the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Many of these factors are beyond Burford's ability to control or predict, and new factors emerge from time to time. Furthermore, Burford cannot assess the impact of each such factor on its business or the extent to which any factor or combination of factors may cause actual results and events to be materially different from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on Burford's forward-looking statements.

All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Burford or to persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable law, Burford undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Burford Capital Limited