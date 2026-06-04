Burmese Prescription Translation Demand Surges 300%, Signaling Shift in U.S. LEP Pharmacy Care

New Q1 2026 analysis from RxTran reveals accelerating demand for Asian and Middle Eastern language prescription translations

BOSTON, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for Burmese-language prescription label translations increased more than 300 percent from Q1 2025 to Q1 2026, according to new proprietary data released today by RxTran, a division of Language Scientific. The findings reflect a broader shift in the linguistic needs of Limited English Proficiency (LEP) pharmacy patients across the United States, with Asian and Middle Eastern language requests rising sharply while demand for several major European languages declined.

RxTran's analysis of prescription label translation requests across its national pharmacy network found that Pashto increased 60 percent year-over-year, Farsi rose 52 percent, and Vietnamese climbed 49 percent. By contrast, French-language requests fell 20 percent over the same period, and Armenian declined more than 16 percent. The data mirrors demographic trends reported by the U.S. Census Bureau, which has documented sustained growth in South and Southeast Asian and Middle Eastern immigrant communities in recent years.

The findings carry direct implications for pharmacy compliance and patient safety. Patient non-adherence to prescription directives, often driven by language barriers, accounts for approximately 22 percent of all hospitalizations annually in the United States. Federal law under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act and Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act requires health care providers receiving federal funding to offer language access services to LEP patients, and an increasing number of states have enacted pharmacy-specific translation mandates.

"These trends are a direct reflection of the communities pharmacies serve today," said Sharon Blank, Chief Executive Officer of Language Scientific and RxTran. "As the U.S. LEP population continues to grow and diversify, pharmacies that rely on static language coverage are leaving patients behind and exposing themselves to compliance risk. RxTran's data gives the pharmacy industry an early signal of where those gaps are opening so they can act before a patient is harmed or a regulator takes notice."

The analysis is drawn from RxTran's proprietary translation database, which processes prescription SIG (patient instruction) translations across 26 languages through its patented Transduction technology. The platform integrates directly with major national pharmacy management systems and delivers regulatory-compliant translated labels at the point of dispensing. RxTran's Transduction technology is covered by U.S. Patent No. 11,836,454 and additional pending applications.

This release marks the sixth installment in RxTran's ongoing proprietary data series, launched in August 2024 to bring greater transparency to language access trends in U.S. pharmacy care.

About RxTran

RxTran is a division of Language Scientific, Inc., the clinical, medical, and scientific language specialists. RxTran's patented Transduction technology provides 100% accurate native-language prescription medication labeling in 26 languages. For more information visit https://www.languagescientific.com/ or www.rxtran.com.

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SOURCE RxTran