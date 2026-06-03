BURNHAM PARK CAPITAL MARKETS LAUNCHES AS CHICAGO'S NEWEST INVESTMENT BANK, WILL CONSOLIDATE FIVE SPECIALIZED FIRMS TO CREATE A FULL SERVICE PLATFORM

Inspired by the 1933 "A Century of Progress" World's Fair held at its namesake, Burnham Park, Illinois, the firm is anchored by the exposition's defining motto: Science Finds, Industry Applies, Man Conforms. Burnham Park honors this 100-year legacy of technological progress by integrating advanced, AI-driven data analytics and institutional-grade infrastructure with human capital to optimize execution in the markets.

"We are building a firm engineered for the future of finance, but our roots are deeply tied to the ethos of innovation that defined Chicago nearly a century ago," said Sagar Sheth, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Burnham Park. " Institutional and corporate clients increasingly rely on fragmented networks of boutique firms, while advances in AI and data infrastructure are reshaping how financial professionals operate and engage with clients. By bringing together more than five firms into a unified platform, we believe Burnham Park is building a modern, relationship-driven investment bank designed for the next generation of financial services. With the strategic backing of Kingswood Capital, we have the resources and momentum to scale this vision rapidly."

A Comprehensive, Industry-Agnostic Financial Ecosystem

Unlike traditional financial models that restrict themselves to specific sectors or focus solely on individual transaction points, Burnham Park is fully industry-agnostic. The firm's integrated capabilities allow it to support clients through their entire growth trajectory. By bringing together sales, trading, comprehensive multi-sector research, investment banking, and corporate access, Burnham Park supports enterprises from early-stage private capital raises to initial public offerings (IPOs), Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs), and secondary public market liquidity execution.

Aiming to Be Wall Street's Premier Place to Work

At the core of Burnham Park's launch is a deliberate, intense focus on internal culture. The firm has designed a modern blueprint for human capital, striving to be recognized as one of the financial industry's best places to work. Operating with an employee-first philosophy, Burnham Park is committed to investing in talent development, promoting from within, and establishing an environment where professionals can build a meaningful, multi-decade career.

"Burnham Park is empowering its team with advanced AI tools to maximize productivity and eliminate administrative friction, but we know that this industry is fundamentally driven by trusted human relationships," noted Michael Nessim, Chief Executive Officer of Kingswood US. "Sagar is cultivating a true culture of excitement, standardizing a high-energy trading and sales atmosphere across all offices, and ensuring the firm operates as a meritocracy where the best ideas and innovations win, regardless of position or tenure."

With its robust capital backing and an active platform acquisition strategy, Burnham Park is positioned for rapid global scaling. Over the coming years, the firm intends to expand its physical and operational footprint across key financial hubs in Europe and Asia, while continuing to acquire highly complementary firms. To support this expanding global footprint, the firm is aggressively recruiting top-tier talent across investment banking, sales and trading, institutional research, and corporate access.

About Burnham Park

Headquartered in Chicago, Burnham Park is a tech-enabled, full-service investment bank. By consolidating advisory, data analytics, and global distribution, the firm connects private enterprises, family businesses, and public issuers with deep liquidity pools and institutional investors across North America, Europe, and Asia. Burnham Park Capital Markets operates as a division of Kingswood Capital Partners LLC. Burnham Park and Kingswood are jointly pursuing potential acquisitions. Securities will be offered through Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC

For more information on Burnham Park, or to explore open career positions, please visit www.burnhampark.com.

About Kingswood Capital

Kingswood U.S. is part of the Kingswood Group, a network of wealth management firms overseeing more than $13 billion in assets under management globally, with 400 registered professionals.

Media Contact:

Ryan Sabet

Director of Acquisitions, Recruitment, and Strategic Initiatives

Office: (212) 600-5402

[email protected]

www.kingswoodus.com

SOURCE Kingswood US