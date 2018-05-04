Business Insurance Magazine Names Heather Sanderson as a 2018 Break Out Award Recipient

In response to being honored with this award, Ms. Sanderson had this to say, "I am honored to be receiving this award amongst such distinguished honorees that will lead our next generation of insurance industry leaders. I am grateful to Business Insurance for acknowledging and embracing our future insurance industry leaders, as the dynamics of the insurance industry continues to evolve."

Franco Signor is thrilled to have Business Insurance magazine recognize our Chief Legal Officer among an impressive list of other industry standouts. Franco Signor's Chief Executive Officer, John Williams, said "We are thrilled to see Heather win this award. Heather's continuous commitment to our customers and thought leadership in Medicare Secondary Payer compliance clearly sets her apart in this complex niche of the insurance industry."

Ms. Sanderson will receive the award at a ceremony in New York on June 12th. We will have more information in the coming weeks about this honor. Make sure to pick up a copy of Business Insurance magazine in June to see the full profile. These profiles will also be published on their website at http://www.businessinsurance.com/.

For more information, contact Jesse Hamby at: jesse.hamby@francosignor.com

